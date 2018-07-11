WWE SmackDown Live: July 11th 2018 Results, latest winners & video highlights

Harry Kettle FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 7.72K // 11 Jul 2018, 07:43 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The feud burns bright once again

#1 - Miz TV w/ Team Hell No

The ultimate rivalry

The Miz did his usual cocky introduction before bringing out Daniel Bryan and Kane, who got a great reaction from the crowd. These two will face the Bludgeon Brothers for the SD Live Tag Team Championships this Sunday. Miz said he's going to be a professional and wants Bryan to do the same.

Kane stopped DB from punching Miz in the face - with Bryan saying he'll be professional. Miz asked if they're prepared to face one of their greatest challenges as a team, comparing the reunion to N-Sync reuniting. Kane: "First of all, N-Sync will never reunite, JT is just too big of a star now".

Miz took a look back at the most dominant and united tag team in WWE history - Team Hell No. We ran down the reuniting that happened two weeks ago as well as their history in a video package.

After a heated debate grows and grows, Miz said that Kane is inevitably going to turn on Bryan and that he's been dreaming of being the man who turns on him. Kane told him to breathe to try and calm him down, stating that they need to focus on the Bludgeon Brothers. Miz called Kane a Broken Down Demon, and as Kane grabbed him for a chokeslam, the BB came out.

Sanity also came out and attacked Team Hell No, but The New Day saved the day to the elation of the crowd. Sanity and BB got the upper hand, though, standing over them to end the segment.