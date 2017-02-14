WWE SmackDown Live Preview: 14th February 2017

New champions, new story lines and much more

And new

Elimination chamber saw WWE make some bold booking decisions. Bray Wyatt winning the title in the Elimination Chamber match was perhaps the boldest one from the lot. The pay-per-view also saw the SmackDown Women’s championship change hands as Naomi finally got her hands on the gold at the expense of Alexa Bliss.

There were some other interesting notes from the show on Sunday night as a whole and it has certainly lit up the Road to WrestleMania for the SmackDown Live roster.

WWE is all set to roll out their Elimination Chamber fallout edition of SmackDown Live this Tuesday night and in this slideshow, we will take a look at the things that we can expect from the show.

#5 American Alpha dominates

Need new challenges

American Alpha won the tag team turmoil match at Elimination chamber to stamp their domination in the SmackDown Tag Team division. The team got the better of almost all the notable names in the division and this cements their spot on top of the food chain.

WWE needs to come up with new challengers for American Alpha and apparently, there was a tease as well.

Dash Wilder of the Revival teased an appearance on Twitter and considering how American Alpha no longer has good competition from the tag team division of SmackDown Live, bringing in someone from NXT and making a match out of it makes a lot of sense.