WWE SmackDown Live Preview: 22nd February 2017

New contender to be crowned, falls count anywhere match and more.

A new contender will be crowned

Now that Elimination Chamber is in the books, SmackDown has completely shifted their focus to WrestleMania.

Last week’s show was a huge indication of the same and WWE lined up a string of new storylines with huge implications. The major talking point was indeed the big announcement made by Randy Orton regarding his WrestleMania title shot.

Orton decided not to take the shot at Bray Wyatt despite winning the Royal Rumble match and this has left WWE in search of a new contender for the WWE champion. This and much more would be on showcase this week on SmackDown Live this week and in this preview, we are going to take a look at them one by one.

#5 Falls count anywhere

Could be a show stealer

Nikki Bella and Natalya will be featured in a Falls Count Anywhere match this week on SmackDown and it looks all set to be the final chapter in their on-going storyline. The problems between Natalya and Nikki date long back and it is not a surprise that WWE has stretched the story out so far.

Both Nikki and Natalya are senior members of the Women’s division and with the Total Divas connection that they share; the feud does make a lot of sense. The stipulation that WWE has given makes the match more interesting and at the same time, it elevates the match to a certain extent.

It’s a good platform for the women and hopefully, they will make good use of it.