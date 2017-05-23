WWE Smackdown Live Preview: 23rd May, 2017

A courtly celebration and thoughts of revenge abound on this week's episode of SmackDown Live!

by Aditya Rangarajan Preview 23 May 2017, 16:00 IST

How will the Maharaja celebrate on this week’s episode of SmackDown Live!

Coming off a momentous and historic Backlash pay-per-view, we move on from the Windy City to the Huntington Center in Ohio for the fallout episode of SmackDown Live!

Obviously, the headlines will be hogged by the newly crowned WWE Champion Jinder Mahal who’s planned to throw a Punjabi style party to celebrate his shock victory against Randy Orton at the pay-per-view. Rid of his title, however, the Viper – one suspects – would be in no mood for festivities.

After Natalya tapped out Becky Lynch at Backlash, the Irish Lass Kicker teams with her trusted friend Charlotte in tag team action against Natalya and Carmella, in an attempt to gain some measure of retribution for her humiliation. But let’s face it, it’s only inevitable that Naomi and Tamina get involved in the match too.

And as always in the WWE, we don’t pause to catch a breath and reminisce... the proverbial wheel, as they say, just keeps on turning. But how would the gears in Shane McMahon's head be turning as he makes an all-important announcement for the upcoming Money in the Bank pay-per-view?

To visit all these topics and more, read on as we preview this week's episode of SmackDown Live!

#1 A Phenomenal fight back?

Will AJ Styles be out for revenge?

The Phenomenal One was left worse for wear, trying to ascertain just how much damage had been done to his leg after Kevin Owens managed to sneak through with a count-out victory at Backlash.

Will the US Champion’s nefarious tactics leave AJ Styles out of action for an extended period of time?

Or will the Champ that runs the Camp make a quick turnaround and return to action with revenge on his mind? Surely, a fierce competitor like AJ Styles wouldn’t have liked how the match petered out with a count out and will be raring to have another go at the US Title.