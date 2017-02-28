WWE SmackDown Live Preview: 28th February 2017

New contender, John Cena in Miz TV and many other factors make SmackDown interesting.

A new contender will be crowned

The era of Wyatt was kick-started at the Elimination Chamber when Bray Wyatt won the WWE championship.

With Randy Orton being the winner of Royal Rumble, and the association between Bray and Orton being one of the major storylines on the SmackDown roster, things seemed predictable heading to WrestleMania. But WWE managed to pull off a major swerve with Orton refusing to take the title shot against Bray.

A battle royal was booked last week to decide the new contender and it also ended in controversy leading to more twists in the tale. After the ambiguous ending that WWE pulled off last week, this week’s SmackDown will have many questions to answer.

In this preview, we take a look at the possible storyline developments that might happen on SmackDown Live.

#5 The new champion

Naomi relinquished the title last week

In a shocking turn of events, Naomi was forced to relinquish her title last week on SmackDown. The 30-day title defence rules were thrown into the mix unnecessarily once again and this time around, it was Naomi that proved to be the victim.

After she vacated the title, SmackDown had a match to decide the new champion in which Alexa Bliss came out on top.

Alexa is once again on top of the division and her immediate contender is indeed Becky Lynch. The influence of Mickie James in the feud is also something worth noting as the veteran still has a lot to contribute to the company.