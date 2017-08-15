WWE SmackDown Live Preview: August 08, 2017

A shocking new twist to a Title match at WWE SummerSlam?

by Aditya Rangarajan Top 5 / Top 10 15 Aug 2017, 12:31 IST

Will Shane McMahon get his hands dirty?

After Raw wrapped up a rollicking go-home show on Monday before SummerSlam, it's time for the denizens of the Blue brand to deliver in the lead up to the summer's biggest event.

One man who will most certainly be feeling the pressure is WWE Champion Jinder Mahal, who -- coming off the loss to Randy Orton -- faces 16-time World Champion John Cena at the most inopportune moment possible.

Shinsuke Nakamura, meanwhile, has been unnaturally quiet having secured a WWE Title shot at SummerSlam. Will the Artist grace us with his magnetic presence before the pay-per-view swings around?

And what will be the fallout after an unfortunate melee between Shane O'Mac, AJ Styles and Kevin Owens last week?

Running through all these points and more, here is our preview of this week's episode of SmackDown Live!

#1 Triple Threat?

A shocking development?

After AJ Styles inadvertently attacked Shane McMahon last week, will the SmackDown Live commissioner still be able to call the US Title match between the "Phenomenal One" and Kevin Owens down the middle?

Shane's bad blood with Kevin Owens has already been well documented and he has a checkered history with AJ Styles as well.

Was last week's unfortunate scuffle the final straw that broke the camel's back? Will Shane McMahon decide that all his restraint isn't worth it and throw away his referee stripes to lace up his wrestling boots once again?

Will the US Title match at WWE SummerSlam remain a single's encounter between AJ Styles and Kevin Owens or does Shane McMahon have a last-minute curveball in store for us all?