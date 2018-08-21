Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE SmackDown Live Preview: August 21st, 2018

Anirban Banerjee
ANALYST
Preview
2.31K   //    21 Aug 2018, 22:19 IST

Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy have had quite the rivalry in the past few weeks

The SummerSlam fallout show of SmackDown Live is set to pick up from an excellent pay-per-view, and a decent episode of Monday Night Raw. With the Shield reunion on Raw, SmackDown Live has a lot to live up to, if it is to do better than the Red Brand's show.

The WWE Championship Match left the AJ Styles and Samoa Joe storyline incomplete, as the Champion was disqualified when he attacked Joe with a steel chair. He decimated his opponent, after Joe crossed the proverbial line, and addressed AJ's daughter.

On the other side of things, Shinsuke Nakamura came away from SummerSlam still the United States Champion, with Jeff Hardy falling short, literally, of delivering the fatal Swanton Bomb on the Champion.

Things were also left incomplete in the tag team championship picture, as The Bludgeon Brothers were disqualified, and lost the match, but retained the titles, much to the chagrin of New Day.

Daniel Bryan and the Miz's epic confrontation ended in controversial fashion after Miz used an unseen foreign object to knock Bryan out before pinning him.

Finally, the Women's Championship picture changed, as Charlotte picked up the SmackDown Women's Championship, with Becky Lynch falling short yet again. Lynch had enough and turned her back on her friend, leading to one of the best moments at SummerSlam.

With all of this and more, having taken place at SummerSlam, let's take a look at what the fallout show of SmackDown Live has lined up for the athletes from the Blue Brand.

#5 Exclusive Interview for AJ Styles:

AJ Styles has a lot to address on SmackDown Live

AJ Styles had promised his family heading into SummerSlam that he would not lose control of himself when he faced Samoa Joe. Unfortunately for him, Styles could not keep his word, as he lost control of his senses and viciously attacked Joe during their match at SummerSlam.

Joe had addressed Styles' daughter, saying that AJ would not be going home after Joe was done with him and that Samoa Joe would be her 'new daddy'. Styles attacked him with a steel chair, disqualifying himself and handing Joe the win.

He apologised to his wife later backstage but still did not seem like the same friendly AJ Styles that the WWE Universe knows and loves. The fans may get an answer into his well-being on SmackDown Live, where he is set to take part in an exclusive interview.

Anirban Banerjee
ANALYST
In love with Wrestling, MMA, Football, and Sports of all types. My other hobbies? Curling up with a nice book when I am not too busy writing. Do you enjoy his articles? Just give a click on the Follow button to be notified when he publishes new ones!
