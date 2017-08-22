WWE SmackDown Live Preview: August 22, 2017

How will SmackDown Live pick things back up after a rollicking showing at WWE SummerSlam?

by Aditya Rangarajan Preview 22 Aug 2017, 13:10 IST

How will Shinsuke Nakamura react to his loss at WWE SummerSlam?

SummerSlam came and went, bringing along with it a host of unexpected developments and Title changes.

There was almost a sense of let-the-chips-fall-as-they-may during the riveting show, but when SmackDown Live veers into town on Tuesday, there will be time for taking stock and reflecting on the grandest event of the summer.

Jinder Mahal, yet again with a generous assist from the Singh Brothers, managed to retain his WWE Championship. But how will Shinsuke Nakamura react to losing his first match on the main roster?

The SmackDown Live Women's Champion didn't have as much luck as her male counterpart though, as Natalya defeated her to become the first ever woman to win the Divas Championship and the top prize on the Blue brand.

And if the New Day were thinking that their Tag Title run would be as smooth as their record-breaking endeavor on Raw, they were in for a rude awakening as the Usos reclaimed the SmackDown Live Tag Titles in a closely fought encounter.

How will the winners celebrate their respective victories? And how will the losers rebound?

Read on as we run through all that and more in our preview of this week's episode of SmackDown Live.

A show of Hart

Natalya lived up to her heritage when she won the SD Live Women's Championship at SummerSlam

One of the chief detractors to Charlotte Flair waltzing into the Blue brand and receiving a straight Title shot was Natalya, and now we know why.

By defeating Naomi for the SmackDown Live Women's Championship at SummerSlam, the Queen of Harts lived up to the steep expectations of representing the Hart dynasty in style.

But it only gets harder for her from here.

With Money in the Bank winner Carmella and a whole host of other Superstars waiting in the wings, there is no shortage of opponents for Natalya to contend with on SmackDown Live.

Not to mention, Naomi would be absolutely itching for a rematch too.