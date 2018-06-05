WWE SmackDown Live Preview: Huge Contract Signing, 3 Superstars To Debut?

Nakamura and Styles go face to face.

We have two big segments already confirmed for SmackDown tonight. AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura finally sign the contract for their match at MiTB as well as a blockbuster match between best friends Charlotte and Becky Lynch.

We will also see husband and wife team Naomi and Jimmy Uso face Lana and Aiden English. Could we also see three Superstars make their SmackDown Live television debut?

What else can we expect from SmackDown tonight? We can expect more in the Daniel Bryan and Big Cass saga. We will also get to see the story between SmackDown's 4 men's MITB competitors grow. We will also get another look at Andrade 'Cien' Almas. As far as the SmackDown Tag-Team Championships go, we could see the Bludgeon Brothers confront the Good Brothers, Gallows and Anderson.

AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura sign their contract

SmackDown GM Paige announced earlier this week that Shinsuke Nakamura and AJ Styles will finally sign the contract for their Last Man Standing WWE Championship match at MITB tonight.

Nakamura has already mocked Styles on Twitter ahead of tonight's segment, saying that Styes should be happy that he'll have a chair to sit on.

Expect this contract signing to get physical, like most WWE contract signings. Who will come out on top at Money In The Bank, AJ Styles or Shinsuke Nakamura?

Charlotte vs Becky

Last week on SmackDown, GM Paige informed Charlotte and Becky Lynch that they'd have to put their friendship aside and face each other tonight on SmackDown.

With Money In The Bank around the corner, it's time for Becky and Charlotte to get a taste of each other. They haven't faced each other in a while and this should be a good reminder to show each other what they're capable of.

Who will get the win tonight - Becky Lynch or Charlotte? More than the outcome, it will be interesting to see the dynamic between them.