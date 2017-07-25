WWE SmackDown Live Preview: July 25, 2017

While Jinder Mahal strengthens his position, is this the last we've seen of John Cena?

Guess who's back?

Never say never in the WWE.

That tenet was only reinforced when, of all people, The Great Khali showed up to pin down Randy Orton while Jinder Mahal managed to escape from the Punjabi Prison.

Now, after being screwed out of another title match, how will the Viper rebound? Or is it time for Jinder Mahal and the WWE title to move on to a new challenge?

Speaking of which, AJ Styles didn't manage to see off the challenge of Kevin Owens at Battleground, losing the US Title - albeit under controversial circumstances. Will the brash and truculent Champion give him another opportunity at the gold? Or is the rivalry between the two over as quickly as it started?

And what of WWE SmackDown Live Women's Champion Naomi? After Natalya was named the number one contender, will the hostilities between the two women reach fever pitch?

Combing through all these points and more, here is our preview of this week's episode of SmackDown Live.

#1 Viped out

Was this Orton's last shot at WWE gold?

The Viper was thwarted again in his attempt to capture the WWE Championship, but this time, it took the return of the creator of the Punjabi Prison, The Great Khali, to ensure that his countryman Jinder Mahal retained the title.

Every time Randy Orton has tried to recapture the WWE Championship from Mahal, the numbers game has come to his opponent's aid. And with the Great Khali in the mix now, the odds became that much more insurmountable.

Will that be the final straw that breaks the camel's back? Randy Orton is surely out of opportunities to challenge for the WWE Championship, and even if he did manage to get another shot, what's to suggest that he can overcome the numbers deficit this time around?

The worrying question, however, is whether anyone can stop Jinder Mahal and co. when even Randy Orton couldn't.

