WWE SmackDown Live Preview: May 29th, 2018

It's time for another edition of SD Live on the road to MITB.

Harry Kettle FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 29 May 2018, 18:05 IST

Simply the best

As the road to Money in the Bank continues, SmackDown Live is beginning to emerge as the better show in the wake of the Superstar Shake-Up. While both brands have high-level superstars from top to bottom, it's starting to feel like the blue brand is regaining the mojo which it lost around this time last year.

With another edition of SD Live taking place tonight, there's plenty to discuss as we get closer and closer to June 17th in Chicago. There's a big-time MITB qualifying match, a six-man showdown, and plenty of other tidbits to get to.

So with that being said, here's our preview for the May 29th episode of SmackDown Live.

Last Man Standing

Can Nakamura pull it off?

Shinsuke Nakamura hasn't had much luck since coming up to the main roster, despite what many fans will choose to believe. The King of Strong Style's babyface run clearly wasn't working out for him, and now, as a heel, he faces the very real possibility of failing to win the WWE Championship for what feels like the millionth time.

Tonight, we'll see the next step in the build-up to his Last Man Standing showdown with AJ Styles, although he first has to deal with the challenge of The Perfect 10 Tye Dillinger. The two men have been going back and forth on social media over the last few days, with SD Live general manager Paige making the match official.

Whatever happens, it'll certainly be interesting to see whether or not Shinsuke will come out on top again this week.

Big Six-Man Tag Match

Who will pick up some momentum?

As the world waits to see which member of The New Day will be in the Money in the Bank ladder match, the WWE Universe will be treated to a high profile six-man tag team match on SmackDown Live tonight. The Miz continues to build momentum towards MITB alongside The Bar, whereas The New Day will want to try and avoid losing any more steam than they already have.

It wouldn't be surprising to see some kind of shenanigans, especially given the superstars who are involved. Hopefully, this bout is given the time that it deserves, because if they're given the chance to shine, these six can produce something special.

At the very least, we feel like we deserve a moment of acrobatic brilliance from Kofi Kingston.