WWE SmackDown Live Report Card - June 19, 2018

Lots of high grades for this edition of the blue brand's show this week...

Jeremy Bennett FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 20 Jun 2018, 11:08 IST 1.15K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Rusev slaps The Accolade onto The Miz in the Gauntlet Match...

We are just hours after the conclusion of the first SmackDown Live after Money In The Bank, and while the brand didn't come away with any briefcases, it didn't stop the show from delivering an amazing two hours of pro wrestling on Tuesday night.

After AJ Styles outlasted Shinsuke Nakamura in the Last Man Standing Match for the WWE Championship, General Manager Paige announced that there would be a five-man Gauntlet Match to determine the #1 contender. Those competitors would include The Miz, Daniel Bryan, Rusev, Samoa Joe, and Big E.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

On top of that, Paige also instituted a rematch for the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships between the good brothers of Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows against The Bludgeon Brothers. It was also made known before the show kicked off that we would finally get the long-awaited debut of SAnitY.

As always on these report card articles, the best grade a segment or match can earn is an A+. On the flip side, the worst grade one can earn here is an F.

Let's start things off with the WWE SmackDown Women's Champion...

Asuka crashes the Carmella and James Ellsworth celebration

James Ellsworth probably shouldn't talk smack to Asuka...

Carmella kicked things off and uncharacteristically acted humble, but much like when Alexa Bliss acts compassionate, we soon find out it's all a ruse and the cocky and arrogant side comes to life. Asuka's music hit soon after, but it didn't take long to see that it was James Ellsworth just like he did two nights prior at Money In The Bank.

After Ellsworth said Carmella is better than all the women in pro wrestling and entertainment from Asuka to Beyonce, the real Asuka came out. Ellsworth would talk smack to her, but Asuka would nail a kick to the gut before an opportune Carmella hit her own superkick on Asuka.

I'm glad that Ellsworth is back, and this was a pretty good segment.

GRADE: B