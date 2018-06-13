WWE SmackDown Live Results, 12th June 2018, Latest SmackDown winners and video highlights

And a huge 10-person main event capped off the show!

Paige hosted an MITB summit

Paige opened the show by introducing us to the four Superstars who will represent SmackDown Live at the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match. Paige said he doesn't care who wins it as long as its brought to her house, the Blue brand. Lana says, "No problem" and Naomi has a problem with it since she'll be the one to win it. Charlotte and Becky joined in and explained why they deserve to win the briefcase.

The IIconics showed up to spoil the party. They mock Becky for being Irish imitating her accent; says Charlotte borrowed his dad's coat and then started dancing to make fun of Naomi and Lana. The Absolution came out and joined the IIconics and the four MITB contestants attacked the IIconics and The Absolution. The turmoil continued outside the ring for a moment before we broke for ads. When we returned, a match between the two opposing teams of four had been added to the card for the night.

#1 Daniel Bryan vs. Shelton Benjamin

Daniel Bryan looked to stand tall heading into MITB

Daniel Bryan came out to a huge pop. Shelton took control with some right hands to the head but Daniel backflipped out of the following move. Bryan went for the Yes lock but Shelton broke free. Bryan was on the apron and Shelton kicked him in the knee sending him outside. Shelton sent Daniel knee first into the announce table as we headed into commercials.

We returned to see Bryan in a hold and Sheldon aiming to damage the knee. Bryan reversed a big move and managed to take down Shelton. He went for the yes kicks and finished off with a dropkick to the knees of Benjamin. Bryan was on the top rope and Shelton delivered a superplex but it was only a near fall.

Bryan administered the Yes lock but Benjamin reversed it and Bryan managed to reverse it again into a heel hook before Benjamin tapped out.

Result: Daniel Bryan def. Shelton Benjamin

Paige was backstage and ran into Asuka who asked to face Carmella. Paige said all she can do is add the two of them to the already planned 8-Woman tag match making it a 10 Woman tag match. Miz approached Paige next and convinced her to let him be the referee for Samoa Joe vs. Rusev which was planned for later in the night by feeding her some story about a movie he was doing called Rough Rough Referee.