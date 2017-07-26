WWE SmackDown Live Results 25th July 2017, Latest SmackDown Live winners and video highlights

An action packed episode of SmackDown Live which featured a huge return and a title change.

@pratyayghSK by Pratyay Ghosh Top 5 / Top 10 26 Jul 2017, 07:32 IST

WWE SmackDown Live took place in Richmond, Virginia this week and we had a lot of questions ahead of the post-Battleground show. What next for Kevin Owens? Who will be Jinder Mahal’s next opponent? Is the Great Khali back for a while?

Kevin Owens opens SmackDown Live

Kevin Owens, the new US Champion, kicked off SmackDown Live. Owens came out and said that the champion was back and said he was going to reinstate the US Title open challenge once again from next week.

AJ Styles’ music hit at this point and the former champion came out and demanded a rematch. Owens replied that he wasn’t in the mood to defend his championship when a familiar theme song hit.

Chris Jericho made his return to WWE and made his way down to the ring as Kevin Owens looked like he’d seen a ghost. Jericho announced that he was ready for his rematch for the WWE US Championship but AJ Styles cut him off.

As Styles and Jericho argued, Owens slinked away and made his way up the ramp. Shane McMahon’s music hit at this point and McMahon announced that both Styles and Jericho had a legitimate claim for a rematch before announcing a triple threat match for the US Championship later on in the night.