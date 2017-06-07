WWE SmackDown Live Results 6th June 2017, Latest SmackDown Live winners and video highlights

A huge debut and a dream match.

WWE SmackDown Live came to us from Rochester. The show had the unveiling of the new Women’s Money In The Bank briefcase, as well as the first ever WWE match between Kevin Owens and Shinsuke Nakamura. Let’s get to the results.

Shane McMahon kicks off SmackDown Live

Shane McMahon kicked off SmackDown Live. We saw the SmackDown women’s division and James Ellsworth minus Naomi waiting in the ring for Shane. Shane went down and said he had a big announcement as he unveiled the women’s Money In The Bank briefcase.

Shane went on to start explaining how the match would work when Ellsworth interrupted and asked him to stop mansplaining. Naomi’s music hit soon after as she came out and told Shane how much she’d have loved to be in the MITB ladder match.

An unfamiliar theme song started playing as we got the debut if the ‘Ravishing Russian’ Lana. She came down to the ring and demanded to be put into the Money In The Bank ladder match when Naomi cut her off and asked her when she’d ever won a match. Lana replied that she could beat Naomi but Shane stopped her and told her that she’d have to earn a match with Naomi.

Lana stormed off as we headed to commercial.