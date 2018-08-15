WWE SmackDown Live Results August 14th 2018, Latest SmackDown winners and video highlights

Anirban Banerjee

Carmella, Charlotte and Becky faced each other

SmackDown Live was kicked off by Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and the WWE Women's Champion Carmella coming out to confront each other before they meet at next week's SummerSlam pay-per-view.

Carmella let everyone know her feelings that she did not appreciate the fact that she had to be face to face with Becky and Charlotte. She tried to set things off between the two, saying that Becky had no chance of winning the match with the addition of Charlotte to the proceedings for Sunday at SummerSlam.

Charlotte and Becky Lynch had none of it, with the 'Queen' Flair talking smack to Carmella, claiming that the Women's Champion was a 'diva living in a women's era'. Carmella pointed out the fact that despite all of that she was more beautiful than both Charlotte and Becky Lynch, while also holding the Championship.

Paige interrupted proceedings here, coming out to announce that Carmella would be going to the commentary table, while Charlotte and Becky would team up to face Mandy Rose and Sonia Deville.

Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch vs Mandy Rose and Sonia Deville:

Charlotte and Carmella teamed up to face Mandy Rose and Sonia Deville

Charlotte started off proceedings against Sonia Deville and lit up the ring with signature Flair Chops. Becky entered the ring next and fought down Sonia Deville until Mandy was able to tag in.

Becky soon gained the upper hand over her as well, before tagging Charlotte in. Carmella, who was on commentary, pointed out how Charlotte and Becky would not be able to depend on each other for their tandem offence on Sunday.

Mandy and Deville gained the advantage over Charlotte after pulling her down to the mat by her hair and continued with quick tags in and out of the ring, keeping themselves fresh.

Back from the break, Sonia Deville and Mandy Rose had maintained their advantage despite Becky Lynch being able to tag in. Sonia was preventing Becky to get to the corner when the Irish Lasskicker hit her with a step-up Enzuigiri. Mandy tagged in and tried to knock Charlotte off the side, but missed.

Becky did not even go for the tag, and instead, put her focus on taking out both Mandy Rose and Deville on her own. Becky went for the Becksploder Suplex, but Mandy countered with a roll-up pin attempt. Becky kicked out and locked in the Disarmer on Mandy, who soon tapped out.

After the match, Becky and Charlotte faced off against their opponent for Sunday's SummerSlam pay-per-view.

In a backstage segment following the bout, Charlotte and Becky reminded each other cautiously on Sunday, it was going to be each team for themselves.

Result: Becky and Charlotte defeated Mandy Rose and Sonia Deville.

After the match was over, The Miz and Maryse appeared on a direct to camera selfie, where they announced that their reality television series, Miz and Mrs had been renewed for a second season with USA Network commisioning 14 more half-hour episodes.

