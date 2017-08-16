WWE SmackDown Live Results August 15th 2017, Latest SmackDown Live winners and video highlights

What.Just.Happened!!!!!

What a shocker of a finish!

After a decent go-home episode of RAW, the spotlight shifted to the blue side as SmackDown Live put forth their final show before SummerSlam gets underway on August 20th.

The card for tonight's show boasted of the first-time-ever clash between Jinder Mahal and John Cena. That and more went down as WWE added the final touches to their SmackDown storylines days before the biggest PPV of the year.

So without further delay, here are the results and highlights from the show:

Opening segment

This week's show kicked off with the announcers hyping up the main event of the evening, Jinder Mahal vs. John Cena. This was the very first match between the two with JBL overblowing things out of proportion by branding it one of the biggest matches in WWE history. Yeah right!

Singh Brothers came out first and introduced the WWE Champion, who made his entrance in majestic fashion. The fans in Providence showered some nuclear heat on Mahal. He addressed the fact that India was celebrating its Independence Day.

A celebration broke out as Punjabi dancers came out and did a typical Bhangra routine. The Singh Brothers could be the most energetic duo on the dance floor in the WWE, just saying.

If you thought it couldn't get any worse, a woman named Madhu sang the Indian National anthem and she was horrible. WWE may have figured that getting a terrible singer would get more heat and it indeed did.

Mahal cut a promo on John Cena and his SummerSlam rival Nakamura, disparaged the duo and promised two both the popular faces.

He claimed that he was the greatest champion in WWE history and credited the spike in network subscriptions to his dominant reign.

He then went on to cut a promo for his people in India in Punjabi before Nakamura's theme song hit. The crowd went ballistic as the Artist made his way to the ring.

Nakamura cut crips promo and said that today in India was Independence Day, but in Japan is also a day where they celebrate heroes who died in the war.

He also added that Sunday is SummerSlam, where Jinder will lose the WWE title to him amid voracious yes chants.