WWE SmackDown Live Results August 21st 2018, Latest SmackDown winners and video highlights

Anirban Banerjee FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 20.39K // 22 Aug 2018, 07:47 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Brie Bella attacked The Miz, while Maryse retreated

SmackDown Live saw the fallout from SummerSlam after an excellent edition of Raw saw a WWE Universal Championship Match, and a huge reunion by Shield. With WWE SummerSlam having been one of the best editions of the show in recent memory, SmackDown Live had a lot to pick up from. There were two Championship matches which ended in Disqualification, while Shinsuke retained his United States title against Jeff Hardy after the latter took a bad bump on the apron from a Swanton Bomb.

SmackDown Live saw a grudge match between Jeff Hardy and Randy Orton, as well as a No Disqualification Title Match.

The Miz addressed the crowd on his win at SummerSlam:

The Miz and Maryse were ejected from the ring by Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella

The show started off with the Miz and Maryse, as the duo came out to address the audience after having defeated Daniel Bryan at SummerSlam. Miz came out and in a broken, almost sobbing voice, he mimicked and mocked Daniel Bryan's retirement speech from two years ago. He said that it was with a 'heavy heart and utmost sadness' that he 'retired'. While the crowd and the commentary table gasped, he continued in his normal voice saying he retired from ever having to face Daniel Bryan again.

He continued to talk about his win at SummerSlam, where he said that he had defeated Daniel Bryan with a punch harder than any Daniel Bryan could have thrown. The Miz said that Daniel Bryan's punches and kicks were not hard enough to affect him, and in the end, he won, in front of his wife, Maryse, and his daughter, Monroe Skye.

He was interrupted by Daniel Bryan, who just said one word, 'Coward'. He repeated it as he walked down the ramp. The Miz told him that the record books would only show the fact that the Miz had beaten Daniel Bryan and nothing else.

Bryan said that Miz had only talked and talked, and it was enough. Bryan was interrupted by Maryse, who said that he should retire again and that he could change his name to Daniel Bella. Brie Bella's music played, and she ran out, not stopping to talk to Bryan. Maryse ran to the outside of the ring, while Brie took it to the Miz and attacked him with a punch and dumped Miz on the outside.

Daniel Bryan revealed that he had talked to Paige and that he would be facing The Miz, and Maryse, while teaming up with his wife, Brie Belle at Hell in a Cell in a Mixed Tag Team Match.

Afterward, The Miz and Maryse talked to Paige backstage and said that he did not understand what she was thinking and that she was a worse General Manager than Brie Bella.

Paige reminded the Miz that he had just been punched by Brie Bella, and that the tag match would not only take place but that it would be, "AWESOME".

1 / 7 NEXT