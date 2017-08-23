WWE SmackDown Live Results August 22nd, 2017, Latest SmackDown Live winners and video highlights

The ball was now in SmackDown Live's court after a solid offering from their counterparts in red. With some big dream matches seemingly set for RAW's next No Mercy PPV, SmackDown had to step up their game.

The blue brand's face, John Cena's departure to RAW meant the arrival of many new and old faces and WWE didn't disappoint. Here are the results and highlights for the fall-out SmackDown episode of SummerSlam:

Opening Segment

The episode opened with arguably the hottest feud currently on SmackDown Live, the United States title programme. The Champ, AJ Styles came out first and revealed that he was restarting the US Open Challenge.

Guess who came out? A distraught Kevin Owens! KO looked like a man possessed as he accused another McMahon of screwing over a legendary Canadian 20 years after the Montreal Screwjob.

KO told Shane McMahon that he had survived a helicopter crash, a 450 Splash from AJ had disorientated him and cost KO the title. Owens brought up some footage from SummerSlam which showed that Shane's hand hit the mat thrice despite AJ's foot being on the rope.

Owens said that this should stand since KO had been pinned a few weeks ago even though his shoulder wasn't on the mat and the ref's call was final.

AJ had had enough of KO's whining by now and told KO he was ready to put the US title on the line tonight. Shane O'Mac concurred and added that this would be the final opportunity for KO. KO had a condition, though, as he wanted to employ a referee of his choice and Shane agreed.

Was this the final chapter of this great feud or was there another twist in store?

Daniel Bryan booked a handicap match between The Singh Brothers and Shinsuke Nakamura for tonight's SmackDown Live in a backstage segment.