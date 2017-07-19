WWE SmackDown Live Results July 18th 2017, Latest SmackDown Live winners and video highlights; Former World Champion returns

The typical go-home show from the WWE.

Dream team!

The go-home episode of SmackDown before Battleground was expected to be quite an entertaining affair, more so after an explosive episode of Raw that witnessed one of the biggest revelations of the year when Jason Jordon was revealed as Kurt Angle's son.

With the Punjabi Prison match as the focal point, WWE had to put up a solid show to hype the fans for the final PPV before SummerSlam.

Opening Segment

The Viper looked confident!

SmackDown Live kicked off with Jinder Mahal and The Singh Brothers. The Punjabi prison surrounded the ring and one of the Singh Brothers took to the mic to explain the rules.

The Superstars in the match first had to escape from the first structure through one of 4 doors before climbing out of the second structure.

Jinder then shot a warning to the Randy Orton and berated him for threatening his people and his family. Randy Orton's music hit and out came the Viper with a mic in hand.

He said that Jinder was one of the two - stupid or brave - for wanting to be locked up in the Punjabi Prison with him that would eliminate the possibility of a Singh Brothers interference.

Orton then went on to climb up the structure and sent a final statement while being stationary on top. He said that the 50th WWE Champion was set up to fail as he was burdened by the pressure of 1.3 billion Indian fans. On the flip side, Orton claimed he had nothing to lose and that he will reclaim the WWE title at the PPV this Sunday.