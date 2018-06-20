WWE SmackDown Live results, June 19th 2018: Latest SmackDown winners and video highlights

AJ Styles' opponent for Extreme Rules has finally been confirmed while a fresh new stable debut on SmackDown

Carmella and Ellsworth are reunited

SmackDown GM Paige kicked off the show with the announcement of the Gauntlet match which will determine the next challenger for WWE Champion AJ Styles. She revealed that Big E, Rusev, Daniel Bryan, The Miz and Samoa Joe will be participating in the match to determine the No.1 contender.

Carmella made her entrance and boasted about beating Charlotte Flair twice as well as beating Asuka at Money in the Bank. She said she won the match all by herself, which wasn't the entire truth when Asuka's music hit. Asuka walked to the ring and took off her mask and it turned out that it was Ellsworth again.

He said no one is ever ready for him, especially Asuka. Ellsworth then showered 'Mella with compliments and names a number of women including Mother Teresa, Ronda Rousey and Beyonce for some reason, stating that Carmella is better than all of them.

The real Asuka showed up and Ellsworth stood between her and Carmella but was taken down by the Empress. Carmella took the opportunity and attacked Asuka before retreating backstage with Ellsworth.

#1 Becky Lynch vs Billie Kay

Becky Lynch overcame the odds and picked up a big win

The IIconics came out first and mocked Becky, calling her Charlotte's 'troll of a sidekick'. Becky unloaded on Billie as soon as the bell rang and then delivered a Becksploder. Royce distracted Becky who was on the apron and Kay sent Lynch crashing into the ring post as we broke for commercials.

Kay was in control when we returned with a submission move. She hit a forearm on Becky and Royce helped out by dropping her on the mat from ringside. Becky hit a big boot and a high flying move. Becky hit another Becksploder and it resulted in a near fall. Lynch threw Kay outside and hit Royce with a splash to the outside. Becky hit the disarm her and Kay tapped out.

Result: Becky Lynch def. Billie Kay

Jeff Hardy showed up in a video promo and said that Nakamura opened his eyes with the Kinshasa to the head last week. He was now sharper and fully Awoken. He turned to face the camera and he was wearing face paint resembling his old gimmick that needs little mention.