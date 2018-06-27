WWE SmackDown Live results, June 26th 2018; Latest SmackDown winners and video highlights

The return of a Legendary Superstar and the announcement of the second intergender singles match in a year made this a special one.

Jojo ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 27 Jun 2018, 08:07 IST 13.54K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The Miz never had guests like Harper & Rowan

SmackDown kicked off with Miz TV with special guests, The Bludgeon Brothers. Miz asked Harper and Rowan why they attacked Daniel Bryan last week. When the crowd booed, Miz asked them to shut up and respect the tag-team champions. Miz showed footage from last week's show of the Bludgeon Brothers wiping out Daniel Bryan and asked Harper and Rowan if they wanted to be a part of the new Miztourage. Harper knocked the mic out of Miz's hand and Daniel Bryan's music hit. Bryan asked the Bludgeons which of them would fight him first. Harper replied that Bryan never learned his lesson as we cut backstage to the New Day.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news

#1 Rusev vs. Xavier Woods

Rusev looked to make a statement against Xavier Woods

Xavier Woods took control early but was stopped with a spinebuster from Rusev. Xavier hit Rusev with stiff chops and dodged move after move before delivering a huge forearm. Xavier picked up Rusev with great effort and then delivered a Superkick. Rusev replied with a Samoan drop.

Woods went for a finisher but Rusev reversed it and delivered a Machka kick. The Bulgarian followed up with the Accolade and Xavier tapped out. Rusev was on the mic after the match and said that AJ was watching and was scared. The crowd started chanting "AJ Styles" and "Rusev Day". He said AJ better be ready since Rusev will be breaking down the doors of the 'House that AJ Styles built' and the crowd went nuts.

Result: Rusev def. Xavier Woods

Jeff Hardy laid down an open challenge for the United States title and SAnitY came out. It was announced that Eric Young will be facing Jeff for the title.