WWE SmackDown LIVE - The Good, The Bad, & The Ugly

We break down the best, the worst, and the downright ugliest moments on the latest edition of WWE SmackDown LIVE.

SmackDown LIVE GM Paige

The Good - Hear The Women Roar

It's hard to believe that less than half a decade ago the WWE women's roster was largely considered the company's bathroom breaks. It was common for lines of fans to head to the bathroom or concession stands during women's matches. That's not a knock on WWE fans either. With pillow fights, lingerie matches, and stripteases, WWE's women were treated more like eye candy than as serious athletes on par with the male roster.

Things have undoubtedly changed and wrestling fans need to look no further than this week's episode of SmackDown LIVE for some pretty overwhelming evidence. The first half hour of the show (or 25% of SmackDown LIVE) was dominated by WWE women.

SmackDown opened with a former women's champion, a wrestling legend, Paige, in a position of power and authority as the brand's General Manager. Then SmackDown LIVE transitioned to its first in-ring segment, largely considered one of the most important weekly segments on the show.

That segment was dominated by SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella and The Empress of Tomorrow Asuka. After Asuka levelled James Ellsworth to the ground (impressive) and mixed it up with Carmella, women were featured yet again as Billie Kay of the IIconics took on none other than the Irish Lass Kicker Becky Lynch.

In 2018 WWE, women are not only on par with their male counterparts; but, are oftentimes reaching beyond them. Given a whopping 25% of the show in the earliest part of SmackDown LIVE sets the tone for the entire broadcast. It's during this part of the show where most viewers decide to tune or tune out & it was dominated by the women of the WWE. This not only shows the high amount of faith the WWE has in these women; but, that thankfully and most importantly times most certainly have changed.