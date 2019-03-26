×
WWE SmackDown Mar 25, 2019: Live Streaming, Start Time Info. & more

Kishan Prasad
SENIOR ANALYST
Preview
24   //    26 Mar 2019, 18:23 IST

Kurt Angle is ready for his final match on SmackDown Live
Kurt Angle is ready for his final match on SmackDown Live

Kurt Angle and the Blue Brand go way back. He has feuded with the likes of John Cena, Rey Mysterio and Brock Lesnar when they were fresh faces in WWE. Not only was Angle one of the greatest wrestlers of SmackDown but was also the General Manager at one point of time. This week, on his farewell tour, Angle will take on AJ Styles. This is a first time ever match in WWE.

Asuka's challenger is yet to be named. This week, Carmella, Naomi, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville will battle it out for that coveted spot at WrestleMania. Will we see cracks form in the team of Fire & Desire? Who is going to go to 'Mania and challenge The Empress Of Tomorrow?

After an eventful Raw and the huge announcement of them headlining WrestleMania, how will Rousey, Charlotte and Lynch coexist to take on the Riott Squad next week on Raw? How will the two Superstars of SmackDown Live react to their situation?

Last week, Kofi Kingston was played by Vince McMahon. After Kingston ran the gauntlet, he was forced to take on Bryan. Since Kingston was unable to beat Bryan, he lost his shot at going to WrestleMania.

WWE SmackDown Live location, date and start time

Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena Uncasville, CT

Day and Date: Tuesday, March 26th, 2019

Start Time: 8 PM ET (US), 1 AM (UK)

Where to watch WWE SmackDown Live

WWE SmackDown Live can be watched live on USA Network in the United States of America, while the show will air on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena in the UK.

How, when and where to watch WWE SmackDown Live in India

WWE SmackDown Live can be watched live on Ten 1 and Ten 1 HD in India. The show will air from 5:30 AM on the 27th of March.

WWE SmackDown New Day Kofi Kingston Kurt Angle
