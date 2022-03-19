WWE SmackDown (March 18, 2022) - 5 biggest news stories - Former top AEW star reportedly re-signs with WWE, WrestleMania match gets new stipulation

This week's SmackDown took place in Charlotte, North Carolina. WrestleMania 38 is just two weeks away, and the company stacked the show on its edition latest to continue the hype.

It was announced prior to the show that WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and record-breaking Universal Champion Roman Reigns would 'collide.' A handful of matches were also scheduled, including Kofi Kingston vs. Ridge Holland and Happy Corbin, Jinder Mahal & Shanky vs. Drew McIntyre & The Viking Raiders.

On that note, let's take a look at the five biggest news stories coming out of SmackDown this week, with the first being some news that was broken before the show went on air.

#5 Cody Rhodes has reportedly re-signed with WWE

Cody Rhodes making his entrance during his time with AEW

PWInsider has confirmed that Cody Rhodes has re-signed with WWE.

The report stated:

"Cody Rhodes has signed with WWE, multiple WWE sources have confirmed. Rhodes inked his deal about 10-14 days ago."

The scoop also suggests that Cody will return for WrestleMania 38 and will be assigned to the RAW brand.

#4 Shayna Baszler & Natalya added to WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match at WrestleMania 38

During a match between Liv Morgan & Rhea Ripley and Sasha Banks & Naomi on SmackDown, Shayna Baszler and Natalya brought the bout to an abrupt end by interfering in the contest.

Backstage after the match, WWE official Sonya Deville admired what the duo did and placed them in the Women's Tag Team Championship match at WrestleMania 38, now making it a Fatal Four Way bout.

#3 Sami Zayn challenges Jonny Knoxville to an 'Anything Goes' match

Sami Zayn will face Johnny Knoxville at WrestleMania 38

In a backstage segment, Sami Zayn looked into the camera and stated that he should still be the Intercontinental Champion. He once again challenged Johnny Knoxville and decided to up the stakes for their WrestleMania match.

Sami challenged Knoxville to an 'Anything Goes Match,' and the latter responded later in the night via video message to accept.

#2 Brock Lesnar states he's coming for blood at WrestleMania 38

Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns were advertised to "collide" on SmackDown

WWE hyped that Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns would 'collide,' but instead we got a riled-up Beast.

Despite his best attempts, which even involved using a forklift to block The Bloodline's exit, The Head of the Table and his family managed to leave Charlotte in one piece.

Lesnar headed to the ring with a door that he'd ripped off Roman's pickup truck and declared that at WrestleMania, he's coming for blood.

#1 Charlotte Flair puts Ronda Rousey through the announce table on SmackDown

The SmackDown broadcast concluded with a 'Charlotte's Challenge' segment, hosted by the SmackDown Women's Champion.

The Queen used the time to lay into her WrestleMania challenger and eventually called her down to the ring. The pair began to brawl, but Flair managed to get the upper hand using a kendo stick and ultimately put The Baddest Woman on the Planet through the announcer's table.

What was your favorite moment from SmackDown this week? Let us know in the comments section below!

