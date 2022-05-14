WWE SmackDown (May 13, 2022) 4 biggest news stories: Major unification match announced, Raquel Rodriguez steps up to Ronda Rousey's open challenge

This week's SmackDown emanated live from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania. It was the first blue brand show after WrestleMania Backlash that took place last Sunday.

At the Premium Live Event, The Bloodline, consisiting of the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns & SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos, defeated Drew McIntyre & RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro in a 6-Man Tag Team bout.

Ronda Rousey also forced Charlotte Flair to utter the words "I quit" to successfully capture the SmackDown Women's Championship for the first time in her career in an I Quit Match.

With the fallout now in full swing, let's take a look at the four biggest news stories coming out of Friday night's episode.

#4 Sasha Banks & Naomi retain WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

After waiting a couple of weeks, Natalya and Shayna Baszler finally got their shot at WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi after back-and-forths with the title holders, which resulted in a handful of post-match attacks by the challengers.

In the end, however, The Boss and The Glow worked together to overcome their opponents. Banks hit a backstabber on The Queen of Spades as Naomi rolled-up Natalya to retain the belts.

#3 Happy Corbin takes out Madcap Moss with André the Giant Trophy

Happy Corbin injures Madcap Moss on WWE SmackDown

Madcap Moss recently hit the jackpot by winning the André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on the eve of WrestleMania 38 before defeating his former laughing buddy Happy Corbin at WrestleMania Backlash this past Sunday.

In an act of revenge, Corbin laid waste to his former joke-telling partner in crime last night. He then wrapped a steel chair around his neck, before dropping the André Trophy to crush his throat.

#2 Raquel Rodriguez accepts Ronda Rousey's open challenge

Ronda Rousey defended the SmackDown Women's Championship this week

New SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey made her way to the ring and instantly issued an open challenge to the backstage locker room. It marked the first title defense for the Baddest Woman on the Planet just days after capturing the belt.

Raquel Rodriguez, a recent call-up from NXT, accepted the opportunity. After almost knocking the champion off her perch, Raquel succumbed to defeat after a roll-up, despite putting in a valiant effort in front of the WWE Universe.

#1 Tag Team Title unification match set for next week on SmackDown

The match that was supposed to happen at WrestleMania Backlash was a Winners Take All Tag Team Championship bout between The Usos and RK-Bro. That ultimately changed, adding Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre to the fold to make it a 6-Man Tag Team Match.

It will now finally take place, next week on SmackDown in Grand Rapids, Michigan. We could see quite a significant picture if The Usos pick up the win, as The Bloodline could standtall at the end of the show holding up six belts in total, furthering their dominance in WWE.

What was your take on this week's show? Let us know in the comments section below!

