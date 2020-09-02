WWE SmackDown after Payback - 5 Surprises that could happen- Alexa Bliss does the unthinkable, Roman Reigns faces unexpected challenger

The RAW that followed after Payback was a fun affair, but let's be honest, everyone is waiting for what is going to transpire on WWE SmackDown at the moment. As good and as fun as Payback was, it was essentially the Roman Reigns show, and everyone is waiting for the next chapter on WWE SmackDown.

So, what does the future hold for the Universal Champion, who seems to have now turned heel? And what does the future hold for the rest of the WWE SmackDown roster, now that Payback has concluded?

#5 Alexa Bliss shows up on an episode of the Firefly Fun House on WWE SmackDown

If you noticed the lower-half of Alexa Bliss' attire from the video that's been shared here, you probably noticed that it resembles what Abby The Witch from the Firefly Fun House wears. Tom Colohue of Sportskeeda was one of the first people to point out this fact about the WWE SmackDown star, and it makes you wonder what is next for her, presumably on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown. This is what Colohue had to say, about Alexa Bliss.

The big giveaway of what comes next for Alexa Bliss wasn't her hair, it was what she was wearing on her lower body.



Does it remind you of anyone in the Firefly Funhouse?#WWE #SmackDown — Tom Colohue (@Colohue) August 29, 2020

Could we see her inside the Firefly Funhouse this week, as a special member of the demented kids show? In fact, could all the puppets, in time, be replaced by actual WWE Superstars, with Huskus The Pig being revealed as Bo Dallas, Ramblin' Rabbit as someone else, and so on?

But it could all start with Alexa Bliss adopting a whole new persona, embracing the darkness that currently resides in her, on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown.