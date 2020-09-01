WWE's plans for RETRIBUTION reported

RETRIBUTION is the newest faction on WWE TV. The group has gone around wreaking havoc all over WWE's shows. RETRIBUTION hit WWE by storm earlier in August when the group was seen throwing molotov cocktails on the Performance Center's power generator.

The night of RETRIBUTION's debut, the episode of RAW saw many glitches. There were many power outages, and the mics kept fading out whenever Superstars used them. The power outages and flickering lights caused a huge commotion during matches, MVP even went on air to accuse WWE of running a sub-par show.

RETRIBUTION's antics weren't only restricted to WWE RAW. The group showed up on SmackDown and assaulted a Development Talent in attendance. RETRIBUTION also drove Michael Cole and Corey Graves away from ringside and demolished the SmackDown ring.

In the following weeks, RETRIBUTION wrecked WWE RAW's production truck and caused chaos backstage. The group even went to WWE SmackDown and interfered in a match that involved Big E and John Morrison.

When the match was restarted an hour later, the ring was surrounded by WWE Superstars to make sure that RETRIBUTION doesn't get involved again. But the group attacked WWE officials and other Superstars that were present backstage.

The group also dared to interrupt a face-off between Braun Strowman and The Fiend on the go-home show for WWE SummerSlam. The Fiend left The Monster Among Men to fend for himself before the WWE SmackDown roster ran down to the ring to make the save.

What is WWE planning for RETRIBUTION?

WWE fans were disappointed not to see RETRIBUTION at WWE SummerSlam as well as Payback. It was earlier reported that the group was set to interfere in the Randy Orton vs Drew McIntyre match at SummerSlam. But that didn't happen and you can read why here.

When the group was away from SummerSlam, many fans expected its members to show up at WWE Payback because of a cryptic message posted by a rumored member. As of now, POST Wrestling has reported that RETRIBUTION will no longer show up on WWE SmackDown and will be restricted to RAW shows.