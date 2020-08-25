Reason for RETRIBUTION's absence from WWE SummerSlam reported

Last night's WWE SummerSlam was the biggest WWE PPV during the COVID-19 pandemic. It had the virtual WWE Universe LIVE in attendance, and a star-studded match card. To make things better, the WWE Universe saw the return of Roman Reigns before the PPV came to an end. It was heavily speculated that RETRIBUTION would play a vital role at the PPV, but that didn't happen.

Why wasn't RETRIBUTION at WWE SummerSlam?

On this week's WWE RAW Preview, Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue opened up the chat to answer WWE fans' questions. He spoke about a canceled storyline for Otis' cash-in that also involved Roman Reigns, The Fiend, and Baron Corbin.

Also, on the show, a fan asked Tom Colohue about RETRIBUTION's absence from WWE SummerSlam. The rumor that was doing the rounds was that RETRIBUTION would wreak havoc during the Randy Orton vs Drew McIntyre match at WWE SummerSlam.

"There was huge backstage argument about whether to include RETRIBUTION on the show. There were people who believed that RETRIBUTION should be involved, particularly in the Randy Orton vs Drew McIntyre match to protect both individuals. And there was a group that believed that RETRIBUTION should be involved as little as possible. This is a problem because what it means is RETRIBUTION is getting a mixed booking. There is a section of people who want RETRIBUTION wreaking havoc in every segment while there is another section that believes that RETRIBUTION shouldn't have debuted in the first place."

RETRIBUTION debuted, causing power outages and mic glitches on an episode of WWE RAW. Since then, they have appeared on every episode of RAW and SmackDown, beating down Superstars and WWE officials. On the WWE SmackDown go-home show for WWE SummerSlam, RETRIBUTION interfered in a faceoff between Strowman and The Fiend.

Even though the WWE Universe didn't get a chance to watch RETRIBUTION wreak havoc at WWE SummerSlam, the PPV was a success. Most of the Champions held on to their Titles, and most matches saw clean finishes. It will be interesting to see what role RETRIBUTION plays in the coming week, building to WWE Payback.

Please h/t Sportskeeda.com if you use the above quote.