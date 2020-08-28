RETRIBUTION seemingly reveals its next move

RETRIBUTION has been wreaking havoc on WWE's RAW and SmackDown for the past month. The group made its presence known when its members threw malatov cocktails on the WWE Performance Center. Since then, RETRIBUTION has attacked many WWE Superstars and officials.

After its debut on WWE RAW, RETRIBUTION made its way to WWE SmackDown, attacking the Development Talent in attendance. The group then drove Michael Cole and Corey Graves backstage and broke down the SmackDown ring.

In the following weeks, RETRIBUTION disrupted RAW with power outages. The group was seen wrecking the production truck and backstage area. On SmackDown, RETRIBUTION interfered in Big E and John Morrison's match. When the match was restarted later in the night, RETRIBUTION made its way backstage and attacked Superstars as well as officials.

On the go-home shows, RETRIBUTION disrupted a face-off between Braun Strowman and The Fiend. The members of the group beatdown on The Monster Among Men after The Fiend exit the ring.

It was earlier reported that RETRIBUTION was going to interfere in the WWE Championship match at SummerSlam. The group didn't make an appearance at the PPV, surprising many fans. Sportskeeda reported why RETRIBUTION didn't make an appearance at the PPV.

What's RETRIBUTION's next move?

Dominik Dijakovic is rumored to be the leader of RETRIBUTION. The WWE Superstar recently sent out a Tweet and deleted it soon after. Very few people were able to catch a glimpse of the Tweet.

Did anyone else just see that Dominik Dijakovic tweet just now????? 👀👀👀👀👀 #wwe #Retribution — Ethan (@BR0KENbyFATE) August 28, 2020

The Tweet was a mix of digits "192114040125". When the digits were translated using a cipher, the number translated to "Sunday". Sunday marks the day for the next WWE PPV named Payback. RETRIBUTION failed to make an impact at SummerSlam, so maybe the group doesn't want to miss out on the next PPV.

Dominik Dijakovic just tweeted out (and deleted) a message containing the following numbers:



192114040125



When translated using a cipher, it spells out ‘Sunday’. #WWEPayback is this Sunday. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/DPrWu4S2YW — WrestleZone on Mandatory (@WRESTLEZONEcom) August 28, 2020

The match that RETRIBUTION was supposed to interfere in, Randy Orton vs Drew McIntyre, ended in a clean finish when McIntyre performed a Backslide Pin for the win. The night came to an end when Roman Reigns returned to WWE TV after four long months.

While RETRIBUTION's role at WWE Payback in unclear, the WWE Universe will be excited to watch what the group has planned.