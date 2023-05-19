WWE SmackDown Preview: 14-time champion makes a surprise appearance, rumored Money in the Bank winner joins forces with former champion

Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown will air live from the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina.

The Stamford-based company has announced three matches for the show so far. Additionally, fans can expect the company to continue its build towards the upcoming Saudi spectacle, Night of Champions 2023.

Let's take a look at things that could unfold on tonight's episode of the blue brand.

#5. The Brawling Brutes square off against Pretty Deadly

Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown will witness Pretty Deadly make their in-ring debut on the main roster. The former NXT Tag Team Champions will take on The Brawling Brutes.

Elton Prince and Kit Wilson mocked The Brutes during a backstage exchange last week. Given how things unfolded, WWE has announced a tag team match between the two teams for tonight's show.

Fans can expect the new SmackDown recruits to make an impressive start by earning a major win in their debut match tonight.

#4. "The Grayson Waller Effect" premieres on WWE SmackDown

Former NXT star Grayson Waller's talk show, "The Grayson Waller Effect," will premiere on tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown. Former WWE Champion AJ Styles will grace the show as the special guest.

Fans can expect The Phenomenal One to hype his upcoming World Heavyweight Championship match against Seth Rollins on the show. However, he could be interrupted by the 14-time champion.

It won't be surprising if Rollins makes a surprise appearance on WWE SmackDown tonight and confront Styles.

#3. LA Knight joins forces with Rick Boogs to lock horns with The Street Profits

LA Knight arguably has had a lukewarm stint on the blue brand following his feud with Bray Wyatt earlier this year.

However, given he is rumored to win the Men's Money in the Bank 2023 Ladder Match, a potential push for the former Million Dollar Champion could be in store shortly.

Tonight Knight will team up with former 24/7 Champ Rick Boogs to take on The Street Profits in a tag match. While it will be interesting to see who prevails, it won't be surprising if this marks the beginning of a massive push for Knight.

#2. The Usos take on Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar

The previous episode of WWE SmackDown saw The Usos get involved in a heated exchange with Latino World Order during a backstage segment.

Given how things unfolded, WWE has announced that the former Undisputed Tag Team Champions will face Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar in a tag team match on tonight's episode.

Which team will earn a major victory tonight? Will The Usos finally arrest their recent slump and earn a win? Fans must tune in to find out.

#1. Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa come face-to-face with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens

Following The Usos' failed attempt at regaining the Undisputed Tag Team Championship, Roman Reigns decided to take matters into his own hands on the previous episode of WWE SmackDown.

The Tribal Chief will now join forces with Solo Sikoa to challenge Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship at Night of Champions.

However, the two teams will come face-to-face just days before the high-profile clash on the upcoming edition of WWE SmackDown. Fans can expect this segment to end in chaos.

