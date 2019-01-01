WWE SmackDown Preview: 1st January 2019

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 1.88K // 01 Jan 2019, 19:59 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

He's back!

The following does NOT contain spoilers for SmackDown Live

It's the first episode of SmackDown Live in 2019, and it promises to be an exciting one! RAW had low expectations this week, but it delivered more than expected (atleast to those who read the spoilers).

SmackDown Live has undoubtedly been the more exciting show recently, and this week is likely going to be even more exciting. Things are beginning to heat up as we head towards the Royal Rumble, and there hasn't even been a match from the blue brand announced yet! (Asuka vs Becky Lynch was announced but Paige pulled it from the card, for some weird reason).

Either way, there's a lot that's been going on, from an unlikely new tag team duo, to a new champion on the block to the head of the McMahon family Vince McMahon getting into an altercation with AJ Styles. There's going to be quite a fallout from last week, and here's what you should expect from the blue brand tonight!

The women's division gets back into it

Asuka leads the pack. But what's next?

Last week, for some reason, there wasn't any segment or match involving the women. This came as quite a surprise, as the women of the blue brand have been front and center in the last few months, even main eventing TLC.

This week, however, don't expect them to sit on the sidelines. Becky Lynch is still going to have her eyes on Asuka and the Women's title, while Charlotte may have her focus on Ronda Rousey.

Naomi and Mandy Rose, on the other hand, have been getting into a rivalry, with Rose trying to seduce Jimmy Uso to get back at Naomi. Jimmy Uso hasn't fallen for it thankfully, but Rose is quite a persistent one and will likely go to all sorts of lengths to humiliate Naomi.

What's going to happen in the women's division?

1 / 6 NEXT

Advertisement