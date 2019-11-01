WWE SmackDown Preview: 2 World Champions after Crown Jewel, Big title match confirmed

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Preview 01 Nov 2019, 08:50 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

After Crown Jewel stunned the world, we arrive at SmackDown

I think that the verdict is pretty unanimous right now. Crown Jewel was a huge success and to many, it was the best pay-per-view from Saudi Arabia thus far.

And yet, the men and women of WWE will have no time to bask in the glory of everything they accomplished because they will fly halfway around the world for SmackDown on FOX, which is scheduled to come our way in a matter of mere hours. So with that in mind, here is a preview of the upcoming episode of the Blue brand.

Please leave a comment and let me know your thoughts heading into this big show. As you guys are well aware, Survivor Series is also on the horizon and for the first time, NXT will be a part of the proceedings too.

I guess it's a pretty fun time to be a WWE fan.

#4 Bray Wyatt and Brock Lesnar are now on the same brand

Dear #RAW,



It’s 5 o’clock on Thursday, do you know where your Championship is? 🤣🤣🤣



(via @wwe) pic.twitter.com/ozukoZNN2N — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) October 31, 2019

The men's division in WWE has 2 top titles- the Universal Championship and, of course, the WWE Championship. And the reason for this is simple- there is supposed to be a World Champion on every WWE brand. Shockingly enough, that is no longer the case with both Bray Wyatt and Brock Lesnar on the very same brand.

I suppose that the whole situation will be addressed by Bray Wyatt when he appears on Miz TV this week. SmackDown on FOX is already taking shots at RAW, and it will be interesting to see how the Red brand deals with everything. I suppose this is a great setup for Survivor Series, where the Champions of each brand will battle one another, leading to interesting times on both RAW and SmackDown.

Who do you think the next challenger for Brock Lesnar will be? Let us know in the comments below.

1 / 4 NEXT