WWE SmackDown Preview: 20th November 2018

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Preview 1.85K // 20 Nov 2018, 19:50 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Is the Dragon back?

This is going to be an interesting one. As you're probably well-aware by now, SmackDown Live faced a crushing defeat at the hands of RAW at Survivor Series, losing in a 6-0 clean sweep (they seem to conveniently ignore the tag team Kickoff Show win for the blue brand, but moving on).

Daniel Bryan, for one, put on a valiant effort against the Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. He took it to Lesnar as few had before and came seconds away from victory. Unfortunately for him, The Beast Incarnate just proved to be the better competitor on the night.

Charlotte Flair snapped after her match with Ronda Rousey. The announcers suspected that Charlotte felt she was unable to beat Rousey and in frustration, assaulted her with a kendo stick, thus ending the match in a DQ loss. However, it was the beat down after the match that shocked everyone. Charlotte Flair showcased an edge to her that had never been seen before.

However, let's not get ahead of ourselves. There's still the WWE title change and controversial actions from Daniel Bryan last week that need to be addressed. So without looking any further, let's see what's on the cards for SmackDown Live tonight.

How will SmackDown respond to the humiliating defeat?

We'll say it only one more time: SmackDown Live lost 6-0 to RAW. Shane McMahon and Paige are not going to be happy people and they're really going to have to sit and assess what went wrong for them.

Shane McMahon and his ego may not even be able to handle it and for all we know, it could be the moment he too snaps and brings back the old attitude...the heel turn.

What's going to be the fallout of the crushing defeat at Survivor Series?

1 / 5 NEXT