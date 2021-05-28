WWE SmackDown Preview: 6-time champions tease a split, Roman Reigns crosses paths with Seth Rollins, subtle change in popular gimmick? (May 28th, 2021)

WWE SmackDown is, without a doubt, the best product from the company at the moment. We are all set for yet another episode that can witness several new storylines unfold this week. From old feuds to new, the creative will now start building up towards the upcoming WWE pay-per-view, Hell In A Cell. It would be fair to assume that Blue brand has an exciting show in store for the viewers.

In this article, we will take a look at the things that can unfold on WWE SmackDown this week.

#1 The Usos return to action on WWE SmackDown

The Usos will return to action on WWE SmackDown tonight

Ever since Jimmy Uso returned on WWE SmackDown, he has only competed in one match, and that was against Cesaro. Last week, he intended to reunite with Jey Uso inside the ring and demanded a tag team match. As a result, Adam Pearce has confirmed a tag team match for tonight in which The Usos will face The Street Profits.

Contrary to Jimmy’s expectations, Jey was not happy that his brother decided to get a match without talking to him first. The latter insisted that they should run these things by Roman Reigns. On the other hand, Jimmy Uso argued that they don’t need to be by Reigns’ side in order to find success on WWE SmackDown.

This would be The Usos’ first match in over a year, but there is a lot at stake ahead of this encounter. Jimmy’s disrespectful behavior towards the Universal Champion is bound to cause more unrest in the family dynamic. Moreover, Jey Uso will also have to choose between his brother and The Tribal Chief, who pushed him into becoming a main-event superstar on WWE SmackDown.

He was visibly upset with his brother, and he could make a surprise decision to attack him after their match tonight. On the flip side, this match can also remind him of when he was unbeatable alongside Jimmy Uso. It will also be interesting to see if Roman Reigns will make his presence known during this match on WWE SmackDown.

This would also be an excellent opportunity for The Street Profits, who can sneak away with a vital victory tonight, owing to the brewing tension between The Usos. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins could certainly use a good match to get back into the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship picture.

