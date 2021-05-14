WWE SmackDown Preview: Big betrayal involving Roman Reigns, surprise return before WrestleMania Backlash, title change on the cards? (May 14th, 2021)

We are all set for WWE SmackDown’s last show before WrestleMania Backlash. The Blue brand could witness major developments, significant changes, or last-minute additions to the biggest storylines ahead of the pay-per-view. We might also see top superstars making their much-awaited return to television. Most importantly, a possible title change is also on the cards.

In this article, we will take a look at things that can transpire on WWE SmackDown this week.

#1 Roman Reigns deals with Cesaro and Jimmy Uso on WWE SmackDown

Roman Reigns will have an evil plan in place for Cesaro

Roman Reigns would love to have the last laugh on WWE SmackDown’s final show before WrestleMania Backlash. He is scheduled to put his Universal Championship on the line in a match against Cesaro. The Swiss Cyborg looks determined to give his best in the match against Reigns, but the latter could have a shrewd plan in the back of his head.

It is important to note that Reigns initially didn’t want to face Cesaro as he believed that the latter had achieved nothing commendable in WWE. Thus, he feels that the former United States Champion shouldn’t be involved in the world title picture. Reigns’ dismissive attitude only urged Cesaro to do better in establishing his dominance on WWE SmackDown during his recent run as a face.

Throwback #SmackDown indeed... From my WWE debut to Teddy giving me the chance to earn my first Universal Title match. Crazy how things work out. May 16th, let’s do this pic.twitter.com/tPwzMvDTgJ — Cesaro (@WWECesaro) May 8, 2021

Both of these superstars are expected to cross paths on WWE SmackDown one final time before preparing for the Universal Championship match. As always, this meeting on the Blue brand could end with Cesaro being subjected to a brutal beatdown at the hands of Roman Reigns’ entourage, who can easily outnumber him. Reigns could also use his backstage influence to add a stipulation to their upcoming match that would ultimately help him retain his title.

Last week’s episode of WWE SmackDown also marked Jimmy Uso’s return after a prolonged injury. However, his instant dismissal of Reigns’ authority did not sit well with The Tribal Chief. He assured viewers that he would make Jimmy fall back in line, whereas the latter is adamant about not caving into the pressure like his brother, Jey Uso.

The creative can pull a huge twist on WWE SmackDown’s go-home episode before WrestleMania Backlash by having Jimmy Uso lay out an attack on Roman Reigns. The latter is bound to react, and it will leave Jey Uso in a position where he will have to make a difficult choice. WWE can also pursue this angle after Roman Reigns has successfully dealt with Cesaro at WrestleMania Backlash.

