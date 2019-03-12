×
WWE SmackDown Preview: Big US Title match, Why did Shane turn on The Miz?

Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
Preview
40   //    12 Mar 2019, 15:10 IST

A huge episode of SmackDown Live follows an entertaining WWE Fastlane PPV
A huge episode of SmackDown Live follows an entertaining WWE Fastlane PPV

WWE Fastlane was a surprisingly good show and with it now behind us, the road to WrestleMania is well and truly here. Fastlane saw every champion on SmackDown retain their title.

What's in store for us tonight? A lot. The biggest story from the blue brand at Fastlane was Shane McMahon turning on his tag-team partner The Miz after the duo lost their tag-title match against The Usos. Shane even manhandled The Miz's dad. Tonight, Shane will explain the reason behind his actions.

Also on the show, Samoa Joe defends the United States Championship against former champion R-Truth.

Vince McMahon will also be on SmackDown tonight to address what he did to Kofi Kingston last week. Don't be surprised if he screws over Kofi Kingston once again.

Vince McMahon addresses his treatment of Kofi Kingston

Why did Vince McMahon screw over Kofi?
Why did Vince McMahon screw over Kofi?

Kofi Kingston was all set to face WWE Champion Daniel Bryan at Fastlane until Vince McMahon stepped in and replaced him with the returning Kevin Owens. Then at Fastlane, Vince made Kofi Kingston wait outside his office for an hour before making Kofi think he was finally added to the WWE title match. Instead, he faced The Bar in a handicap match and got destroyed.

Mr McMahon will be on WWE SmackDown tonight and explain to Kofi Kingston and the WWE Universe, the reason behind his actions.

Huge tag-team match

A huge tag match on SmackDown
A huge tag match on SmackDown

Aleister Black and Ricochet will team up with The Hardy Boyz to face The Bar, Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura. This is a great spot for Black and Ricochet, teaming up with one of the greatest tag-teams of all time.

Who will come out with the big win tonight? We don't have to wait long to find out.

1 / 2 NEXT
