WWE SmackDown Preview: Brock Lesnar returns to Roman Reigns’ nightmare, former champions form a new alliance (3rd December, 2021)

WWE SmackDown has a solid show lined up for this week. Between Brock Lesnar’s much-publicized return, Roman Reigns’ next challenger, and new potential alliances, there are a lot of surprises that could unfold on the episode tonight.

Moreover, we might watch new title feuds kickstart the month and lay the groundwork for potential championship matches at the Day 1 pay-per-view.

Here, we look at some of the most significant events that can transpire on WWE SmackDown this week. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#5 Brock Lesnar returns on WWE SmackDown

As confirmed last week on WWE SmackDown, Brock Lesnar will return on the blue brand tonight. The Beast Incarnate was handed an indefinite ban and a million-dollar fine after attacking half the roster, including official Adam Pearce. Now that Lesnar will be back on the Friday night show, he has a bone to pick with several individuals.

He lost his cool after he couldn’t beat Roman Reigns in the Universal Championship match at Crown Jewel 2021 due to multiple interferences, especially the one from Jey and Jimmy Uso. Before he was banned, Lesnar brutally attacked The Tribal Chief and The Usos on WWE SmackDown.

There is no doubt that he will have something similar planned for the reigning champions tonight.

Last week, we saw Sami Zayn win a Battle Royal to become the No. 1 contender for Roman Reigns’ Universal title. The Bloodline will object to Lesnar hijacking the title picture. It will be interesting to see how the writers will put Brock Lesnar in the Universal Championship scene that already includes a challenger.

Since Zayn and Reigns will both not prefer to have Lesnar involved in the fight for gold, could we see the champion and the challenger on the same page for a short while? Additionally, The Beast Incarnate has actively hinted at his alliance with Paul Heyman since his return on WWE SmackDown earlier this year.

Will the creative team once again use their past alliance to cast a shadow of doubt over Heyman’s loyalty towards Reigns?

Roman Reigns referred to Brock Lesnar as a “fool” recently. Could those words come back to haunt the top heel with Lesnar’s return this week? He will have his cousins as his backup but has not stopped Brock Lesnar from laying waste to The Bloodline in the past.

Additionally, he has been booked as a clever and entertaining babyface since his return. Thus, we might see Lesnar’s appearance on WWE SmackDown lead to a potential title match at the Day 1 pay-per-view.

