WWE SmackDown Preview- Daniel Bryan reveals Roman Reigns' attacker, Faction destroys New Day

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Preview 20 Aug 2019, 17:15 IST

SmackDown Live could be a very exciting show this week!

RAW is in the books and it was a fairly good show, with both good and not-so-good moments packed into three hours. But the action does not stop because SmackDown Live will be coming our way soon bringing us more power-packed action!

With Eric Bischoff firmly in control of things, SmackDown Live is poised to be a show that has the potential to be very different from what Vince McMahon's original vision was. With all due respect to the great man, sometimes having a different man in charge of creative duties can infuse fresh life into the proceedings.

In any case, my job is to give you a preview of what could happen on this week's show. I'll do this based on what WWE.com has already advertised for the show and some twists and turns that could happen based on existing storylines...

#5 Kevin Owens pins Elias, also becomes the 24/7 Champion

All I see is gold. pic.twitter.com/dMgXOlOV3t — Elias (@IAmEliasWWE) August 14, 2019

This is a very interesting matchup in a lot of ways because Kevin Owens has been having many problems with Shane McMahon lately, and Elias is Shane McMahon's most trusted commander in chief. What one must remember is that Elias was on the verge of retiring from music on RAW because he's also the 24/7 Champion and more than one challenger is hot on his trail at the moment.

It is very likely that Kevin Owens will pick up a clean victory during the match, and maybe even go on to win the whole tournament too. I just wonder if Kevin Owens pinning Elias also means that he becomes the 24/7 Champion for a little while. It would be very interesting to see how WWE manages to handle the whole situation.

