WWE SmackDown Preview: Draft 2021 gets underway, Brock Lesnar returns to confront Roman Reigns, Former Champion turns heel (1st October, 2021)

WWE SmackDown is set to deliver an action-packed episode this week. It will mark the beginning of WWE Draft 2021 and could feature big returns on the show, including the top RAW Superstars. We might see new title feuds and surprise twists in the biggest storyline on the Blue brand. There are also burning questions about Finn Balor’s future that might be answered tonight.

Here, we look at the things that could transpire on SmackDown this week. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#6 Draft 2021 kickstarts on WWE SmackDown

As per the official announcement, tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown will kick off this year’s Draft. The entire roster will get shuffled as the top superstars are selected for the two main roster brands. We are also looking forward to potential NXT call-ups that will help add more excitement to the annual event.

It is expected that Roman Reigns and Big E will be the first and second picks, respectively. It is highly unlikely that Universal Champion and the WWE Champion will switch brands, but every other superstar could move to a different show. Fans are excited to see how this year’s Draft will help create interesting feuds and storylines on WWE SmackDown and RAW.

#5 Brock Lesnar returns to confront Roman Reigns

At Extreme Rules 2021, Roman Reigns successfully defended his Universal Championship against “The Demon” Finn Balor. While the latter has every reason to extend his title feud with Reigns, The Tribal Chief is now expected to focus on his rivalry with Brock Lesnar. The Beast Incarnate recently returned on the Blue brand and confronted Roman Reigns.

Lesnar destroyed members of the Bloodline before demanding a shot at Reigns’ Universal Championship. Both superstars are set to face each other in a title match at Crown Jewel pay-per-view scheduled to take place later this month. The two superstars are expected to engage in a brutal feud, and it will be interesting to see Paul Heyman’s role in the entire storyline.

Earlier, Lesnar implied that Heyman knew about his return well in advance, while Reigns instructed his special counsel to keep an eye on everything involving his former client. Brock Lesnar could make a huge return tonight and immediately kickstart his title hunt on WWE SmackDown. He had the upper hand in their previous confrontation but will it be the same tonight?

