WWE SmackDown Preview: Historic tag team title unification match, Ronda Rousey’s open challenge, Will Sasha Banks and Naomi return?

We are hours away from an action-packed edition of WWE SmackDown. The biggest highlight from this week’s episode is bound to be a huge tag team title unification match.

This will be the second “winners takes all” match in WWE this year, with Roman Reigns winning the first bout against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38.

Here, we look at things that could transpire on the blue brand tonight. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#1 RK-Bro vs. The Usos in a big tag team title unification match

As confirmed on WWE SmackDown last week, RK-Bro and The Usos are set to compete in a massive “winner takes all” match tonight.

This tag team title unification match has been in the making since last month. Both the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Champions are determined to walk away with the victory and change the course of the division moving forward.

However, it is worth noting that Riddle ended last week's show by hitting Roman Reigns right in the face with his knee. We could see The Tribal Chief get his revenge by interfering in the tag team title unification bout tonight, ending the match in no contest.

It would then allow this match to be rescheduled for the upcoming premium live event, Hell in a Cell.

#2 Ronda Rousey extends open challenge for SmackDown Women’s Championship

Ronda Rousey will look to meet her next big opponent

Last week, Ronda Rousey announced an open challenge for her SmackDown Women’s Championship. It was answered by Raquel Rodriguez, who put forth a credible effort against The Baddest Woman on the Planet.

Although Rousey retained the title, she was pushed to her limits by Rodriguez, who impressed every viewer with her in-ring effort.

Rousey is expected to continue her open challenge on the blue brand in hopes of finding her next title contender. It will be exciting to see who steps up to the task as we inch closer to Hell in a Cell.

#3 SmackDown stars compete for big opportunity

Speaking of the open challenge, last week we saw both Shotzi and Aliyah argue over how they wanted to compete for the SmackDown Women’s Championship. They accused others of robbing them off their chances and were involved in a heated conversation backstage.

We might see them compete in a big singles match to determine who the next star will be to challenge Ronda Rousey for the title.

Both Shotzi and Aliyah were impressive in their first few active weeks on the blue brand. However, they have since been overlooked due to the lack of compelling storylines. This will be their opportunity to showcase their potential inside the squared circle and raise their individual positions on the roster.

#4 What’s next for Sasha Banks and Naomi following the recent controversy?

What's next for Sasha Banks and Naomi?

Earlier this week, WWE confirmed that Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of RAW due to their unhappiness with some booking decisions. The official statement from the company also said that they had issues with sharing the ring with two of their opponents from RAW.

Both superstars have maintained their silence since the incident and there is no concrete update on their future. The champions have maintained a dominant presence on the Friday night shows, and their absence could impact the women’s division.

Will we see them return on tonight’s episode or will it be a while before Naomi and Banks are back in action? In either case, fans are anticipating an update on the entire situation before the weekend.

