WWE SmackDown Preview, June 26th 2018: Many new storylines, celebrities on SmackDown Live

Pure insanity at the SmackDown Hotel!

Johny Payne
SENIOR ANALYST
Preview 26 Jun 2018, 23:00 IST
1.99K

WWE SmackDown brings several new storylines this Tuesday
WWE SmackDown brings several new storylines this Tuesday

This week’s SmackDown Live promises the dawning of several new storylines in the land of opportunity.

In fact, despite Rusev winning the Gauntlet Match and securing number-1 contender status for the WWE Championship last week, he looks to face off with an old foe this week.

Also on the show, fans may run into a couple of surprises, as Daniel Bryan lays coiled to strike after being unfairly removed from the Gauntlet Match last week by The Bludgeon Brothers and The Miz.

Furthermore, as promised by SmackDown Live General Manager Paige, the show will feature the United States Championship being defended in a dream matchup come to fruition. Accordingly, Jeff Hardy puts his US title on the line against a certain "Artist".

In what comes as one of the most important SmackDown Live episodes of 2018, the WWE has several new angles planned for the fans—

Jeff Hardy defends the US title against Shinsuke Nakamura

Pro Wrestling - WWE Smackdown
Jeff Hardy puts his title on the line against Shinsuke Nakamura

One of the most talked-about fantasy matchups that has, for years, piqued the interest of the professional wrestling community is now officially a WWE feud.

After laying waste to Jeff Hardy last week, Shinsuke Nakamura now faces Hardy once again on SmackDown Live.

In fact, this time around, the blue brand’s General Manager Paige has upped the ante, so to speak, declaring this week’s match between Hardy and Nakamura as a title showdown.

Can Nakamura finally win a title on the WWE main roster, or will Hardy continue his Cinderella story-run in WWE since his 2017 return? 

