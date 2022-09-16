WWE SmackDown Preview: Logan Paul trash talks Roman Reigns, new title challengers for The Usos (September 16, 2022)

We are all set for tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown. Not much has been released about the upcoming episode expected to see a big appearance and a high-stakes title contender’s match. The creative team will look to build more feuds on the blue brand as we inch closer to Extreme Rules. We might see new developments in the ongoing storylines featuring the biggest superstars from the blue brand.

Here, we look at some things that could transpire on SmackDown tonight. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#1. Logan Paul picks a fight with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline

Roman Reigns recently appeared on Logan Paul’s ImPaulsive podcast. While The Tribal Chief had a good time on the show, Paul’s comments after the episode irked the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. He publicly asked Paul Heyman to handle the business for him, and the Special Counsel accepted the order. As confirmed, Logan Paul is set to appear on WWE SmackDown.

He is likely to address Roman Reigns on tonight’s show. Paul Heyman is also expected to return to WWE television and engage in a promo war with the popular YouTube star. Several reports have hinted towards a potential feud between Reigns and Paul in the coming weeks. The idea has drawn mixed responses from fans, but it will be interesting to see how the creative team books this storyline moving forward.

#2 Huge Fatal 4-Way match confirmed for WWE SmackDown

The Usos have not been involved in a serious title feud in over a month. However, their next title challengers will be crowned on WWE SmackDown this week following a Fatal 4-Way Match. The high-profile bout is set to feature The New Day, The Street Profits, Alpha Academy, and Los Lotharios in action. Interestingly, the four teams previously locked horns in a number one contender’s match last week on RAW.

However, that Fatal 4-Way encounter ended abruptly after Braun Strowman made an epic return and destroyed most of the competitors. Both Street Profits and New Day have feuded with The Usos in the past. Thus, a win for Alpha Academy will undoubtedly make for an exciting new rivalry. Additionally, the creative could pull off a major swerve with Los Lotharios’ victory as they will be the biggest underdogs during tonight’s match.

#3 Ronda Rousey confronts Liv Morgan on WWE SmackDown

#SmackDown @RondaRousey @QoSBaszler "Let me know when you're ready to break some bones and take over the show..." "Let me know when you're ready to break some bones and take over the show..." 👀#SmackDown @RondaRousey @QoSBaszler https://t.co/KsJbYEtWHg

Ronda Rousey recently won the Fatal 5-Way match to win a title shot against SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan. The two have been involved in a passive feud since Money in the Bank when Morgan dethroned the Baddest Woman on the Planet as the champion. The rivalry intensified after Liv Morgan’s controversial title defense during their rematch at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

This also marked Rousey’s heel turn, and she made a huge return from suspension as she embodied the role of a villain on the blue brand. Fans believe she is portraying her current gimmick quite well as she has impressed with her mic skills in recent weeks. Rousey is expected to confront Liv Morgan on tonight's SmackDown. Interestingly, she has also been urging real-life friend Shayna Baszler to unleash her brutal side. Will we see the two superstars join forces in the future?

#4 Drew McIntyre hits back at Karrion Kross for recent attacks on WWE SmackDown

Last week on SmackDown, Drew McIntyre locked horns with Solo Sikoa in a singles match. The Scottish Warrior wanted revenge against the newest member of The Bloodline for interfering in his title match against Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle. Sikoa had The Usos and Sami Zayn at ringside, who helped him throughout the battle.

Despite the odds, McIntyre turned the match in his favor and was close to picking up a victory when Karrion Kross attacked him. The latter has specifically targeted McIntyre since his WWE return, and the two are expected to engage in a brutal feud ahead of Extreme Rules. So far, Karrion Kross has had the upper hand in this storyline, but McIntyre is now desperate to hit back and gain control of the narrative. It will be exciting to see how he responds to Kross on WWE SmackDown.

