WWE SmackDown Preview: Roman Reigns ignores Brock Lesnar carnage, Survivor Series feuds to steal attention (29th October 2021)

We are all set for this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown. While the Blue brand will look to book blockbuster title feuds on the show, the writers are expected to prioritize Survivor Series from tonight until the pay-per-view. We might also see the biggest champions from RAW make a surprise appearance on the show.

Here, we look at things that could unfold on WWE SmackDown this week. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#6 Roman Reigns looks beyond Brock Lesnar on WWE SmackDown

Roman Reigns did not have the best of times on WWE SmackDown last week. He tried to provoke Brock Lesnar, but that didn’t turn out too well for The Tribal Chief. The Beast Incarnate launched a vicious attack on the Universal Champion and half the roster, resulting in his indefinite suspension. While he will now stay away from television, Reigns will look to move on from the beatdown for a while.

Roman Reigns will represent the Friday night show at Survivor Series and is expected to engage in a feud with Big E. The latter will most likely be Reigns’ next opponent unless he loses the WWE Championship before the battle between the two main roster brands.

Will the RAW Superstar make a surprise appearance on WWE SmackDown tonight to confront Roman Reigns? This will allow the creative team to set the tone for Survivor Series and lay the foundation for the main event.

Fans have been excited to see a match between the two superstars for a long time. Tonight, we might finally see them involved in a much-awaited brawl.

#5 The Bloodline’s title feuds on WWE SmackDown before Survivor Series

While Roman Reigns is busy setting up his feud with the WWE Champion, the writers will have enough time to build a credible challenger for the Universal Champion. Many big names, including Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, Jeff Hardy, and others, could make for great title contenders on WWE SmackDown.

They can also a book a big match between multiple superstars to determine Reigns' next contender, just like the ladder match on RAW earlier this week.

The Usos are also expected to engage in a vicious title feud with The New Day. Both teams are bound to deliver an instant classic owing to their envious history in the promotion. The title rivalry will once again allow writers to push more superstars in the Blue brand's tag team division. For now, The Bloodline will look to extend their domination over RAW.

Just like Roman Reigns vs. Big E, a potential match between The Usos and RK-Bro is undoubtedly going to create a lot of excitement ahead of Survivor Series. Hopefully, the WWE SmackDown’s dominant stable will meet equally good opponents in the reigning champions of RAW. It will be exciting to see what’s in store for The Bloodline in the coming weeks.

