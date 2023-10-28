WWE SmackDown Preview: Roman Reigns to make a fool out of LA Knight tonight? Exploring possibility

Roman Reigns is set to return to SmackDown this week for a massive segment as we inch closer to WWE Crown Jewel 2023, where the Tribal Chief is scheduled for a title defense.

Reigns missed last week's SmackDown after returning the week before from a prolonged absence. His challenger, LA Knight, took that as an opportunity to threaten Paul Heyman and send a message to The Bloodline.

Roman Reigns and LA Knight are scheduled to meet today for the contract signing of their title match at Crown Jewel. Knight's impressive run on SmackDown earned him a championship opportunity with John Cena in his corner.

But before Knight challenges Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, he could fall victim to a wicked masterplan. The Tribal Chief and his Wiseman have not shied away from manipulating the title matches throughout this historic championship reign.

The champion and his trusted advisor could pull off a massive twist by revealing the fine print after Knight has signed the contract. Reigns could have a stipulation added, which would prevent Knight from challenging for the gold again. He could also secretly make it a no-disqualification match, making it easy for Solo Sikoa or Jimmy Uso to run interference if necessary.

Roman Reigns reportedly set to take time off after WWE Crown Jewel

The Tribal Chief will headline Crown Jewel next month but is reportedly set to miss Survivor Series. As per the latest report by Wrestling Observer Newsletter, he is not scheduled for a title defense at the last of WWE's big-4 PLEs of the year.

The report further states he is booked for a title defense at Royal Rumble in January. Thus, we could see Reigns off the television for almost three months following his title defense at Crown Jewel. It will be interesting to see what twist unfolds on SmackDown tonight with Roman Reigns' return.

