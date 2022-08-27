WWE SmackDown Preview: Roman Reigns misses show; Multiple-time champions return; Huge second chance for title match at Clash at the Castle

We are all set for tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown. The show is set to feature big matches and major returns this week.

It appears that Roman Reigns might not appear on SmackDown, but he has already laid out a plan for his revenge. Additionally, we could see Karrion Kross make his presence known.

Here, we look at what could unfold on tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown. So, without further ado, let's begin:

#1 Drew McIntyre battles Sami Zayn on WWE SmackDown

Last week on SmackDown, Drew McIntyre made a statement with his attack on Roman Reigns. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion had to rely on Sami Zayn to help him during his confrontation with the Scottish Warrior as The Usos couldn't make it to the show.

In their absence, Zayn helped Reigns momentarily gain the advantage over his next title challenger on SmackDown. However, McIntyre fought back against the odds and stood tall after attacking both Roman Reigns and Zayn.

The latter will now have to prove a point to The Bloodline as his 'Honorary Uce' tag is evidently under threat.

Moreover, the not-so-subtle exchanges with Jey Uso will further motivate Sami to pick up a big win over McIntyre and showcase his allegiance to The Bloodline. But a loss will help the Scottish Warrior gain momentum ahead of Clash at the Castle.

Additionally, it will lead to further hostility between Sami Zayn and Jey Uso, leaving room for a huge betrayal down the road.

#2 New Day set to return on WWE SmackDown

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods were the first tag team to face the wrath of the new and vicious Viking Raiders. Erik and Ivar left no stone unturned in asserting their dominance by brutally attacking the New Day members repeatedly on the blue brand.

One such altercation led to Woods' injury, and Kingston was left alone to battle Erik and Ivar. Although the former world champion managed to get some sort of revenge, he will now have backup on WWE SmackDown.

Both Kingston and Woods have not been involved in title feuds since Big E's unfortunate neck injury. The New Day members will look to finally get their revenge against The Viking Raiders. It will be interesting to see if they are now better prepared to lock horns with the brutal heels.

#3 "Second Chance" Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Match on WWE SmackDown

WWE @WWE



A "Second Chance" Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Match will occur this Friday on BREAKING NEWS: Due to injuries suffered by @gigidolin_wwe , Toxic Attraction is out of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament.A "Second Chance" Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Match will occur this Friday on #SmackDown BREAKING NEWS: Due to injuries suffered by @gigidolin_wwe, Toxic Attraction is out of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament.A "Second Chance" Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Match will occur this Friday on #SmackDown. https://t.co/HaQFBuSnXn

This week on WWE SmackDown, four tag teams will get a second chance to qualify for the ongoing Women's Tag Team Championship tournament finals. Initially, Toxic Attraction were to compete in the semi-finals against Natalya and Sonya Deville. However, Gigi Dolin's injury led to a change of plans.

The Fatal 4-Way match will now see Natalya and Sonya Deville lock horns with Dana Brooke & Tamina, Shotzi and Xia Li, and Nikki & Doudrop. The winner of this match will face Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah in the WWE SmackDown semi-finals.

#4 Ricochet gets another shot at Happy Corbin

Ricochet and Happy Corbin have been involved in a feud on WWE SmackDown over the last few weeks. Both superstars competed in a Fatal 5-Way match that would determine the next challenger for the Intercontinental Championship at Clash at the Castle.

However, neither of them won the match to get a shot at the title. Corbin did came dangerously close to pinning the high-flying superstar in the match though. Ricochet will now look to end his feud with Corbin once and for all with a big win.

He has stated that he intends to enter the Intercontinental Championship picture and needs to build momentum on the blue brand. However, it won't be easy for Ricochet to overcome his opponent as Corbin has resolved to make everything as difficult as possible for all his rivals.

