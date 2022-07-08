WWE SmackDown Preview: Roman Reigns returns; major heel turn teased; top RAW Superstars make surprise appearance (July 8, 2022)

We are all set for the first episode of WWE SmackDown after Money in the Bank 2022. Top superstars will now look to build momentum as we inch closer to SummerSlam.

Two big matches from the blue brand have been confirmed for the upcoming premium live event. The rivalries are now bound to get intense with a few surprises in store.

In this preview, we look at what can transpire on WWE SmackDown tonight:

#1 Roman Reigns addresses SummerSlam match against Brock Lesnar

Roman Reigns is scheduled to return on WWE SmackDown this week. This will be his first appearance since Brock Lesnar attacked The Bloodline and confirmed that he is back to reclaim his gold.

The two superstars are scheduled to lock horns in a Last Man Standing match at SummerSlam, which is apparently their 'Last Match'. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion is expected to address his upcoming battle against The Beast Incarnate.

Going by history, Reigns could add another stipulation to his match against Lesnar. He won't be happy about his last encounter with an old foe and will do anything in his power to turn the tides in his favour.

It will be exciting to see the Tribal Chief address their rivalry and the introduction of a new threat, Mr. Money, in the Bank, Theory. Speaking of the upstart, he could also appear on the blue brand tonight.

#2 Liv Morgan celebrates massive title victory on WWE SmackDown

Ronda Rousey might have other intentions regarding Liv Morgan

Liv Morgan will be back on WWE SmackDown, but this time as a champion. She won the Money in the Bank contract at the titular premium live event and cashed in her opportunity on the same night.

She then pinned Ronda Rousey to win her first title in WWE. Morgan will celebrate with her fans on the blue brand, but she needs to keep an eye out for any potential challengers.

While Ronda Rousey hugged and celebrated Liv Morgan's iconic victory at Money in the Bank, a new WWE teaser has hinted at a potential heel turn. In their promotional video for SmackDown, WWE used the phrase, "How will an embarrassed Ronda Rousey respond to Liv Morgan?". Will we see Rousey attack Morgan and demand a rematch on the road to SummerSlam?

#3 The Street Profits confront The Usos over the controversial finish to the title match

The Usos might cross paths with the Street Profits once again

At Money in the Bank, The Usos put their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships on the line against the Street Profits. Although The Bloodline members successfully defended their gold, the bout ended in controversial fashion.

Jimmy Uso thought he pinned Montez Ford, but the latter managed to get one of his shoulders up during the three-count. This gives Street Profits a valid reason to go after the tag team championships once again.

They could make a surprise appearance on WWE SmackDown to confront The Usos and demand a rematch for the titles at SummerSlam. Ford and Angelo Dawkins would also make for incredible allies for Brock Lesnar in a full-fledged war against The Bloodline.

#4 Pat McAfee continues his feud with Happy Corbin

Over the last few weeks, Pat McAfee and Happy Corbin have not shied away from hurling insults at each other. This led to a singles match being booked between the two superstars at SummerSlam later this month. McAfee previously competed at WrestleMania when he beat Theory but then lost to Vince McMahon in an impromptu match.

The SmackDown announcer started feuding with Corbin after the latter took offense to some of the comments. The two superstars are expected to engage in a brutal war of words in the weeks leading up to their match.

Pat McAfee recently signed a multi-year extension with the company, which has undoubtedly established WWE's vested interest in keeping the crowd-favourite involved in the action at their biggest shows.

#5 Former champion in tag team rematch from last week

The New Day will look for payback on WWE SmackDown

Last week on WWE SmackDown, the New Day were supposed to lock horns with the Viking Raiders in a tag team match. However, their bout never took place, and there was a lot of chaos.

Erik and Ivar charged on their opponents before the bell rang to make a strong statement. They used the Vicious Viking Shield against Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston to assert their dominance as top heels in the tag team division.

Woods and Kingston will look to get revenge against The Viking Raiders on WWE SmackDown. We might finally see them engage in a match, and New Day will now be prepared for what's coming their way.

It will be exciting to see what's in store for this promising feud. The Viking Raiders could use this rivalry to enter the tag team championship picture down the line.

