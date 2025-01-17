WWE SmackDown Preview: Solo Sikoa's return to be ruined by 3-time champion? Chances explored 

After a great battle at RAW's Netflix premiere, Solo Sikoa is finally set to return to WWE SmackDown this week. His return could be ruined by someone no one expects.

At the Netflix premiere episode of WWE RAW, Solo Sikoa battled Roman Reigns in a Tribal Combat match to determine the custody of the Ula Fala. While he along with his Bloodline stablemates Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and also Kevin Owens collectively put up a great fight, The OTC regained his position as the head of the family. On WWE SmackDown, the former Tribal Chief could start a new rivalry.

If Triple H doesn't want to waste much time, he could book Solo Sikoa to start a new feud tonight by having an unexpected confrontation with Uncle Howdy, aka Bo Dallas. On this week's red-brand episode, it was confirmed that The Wyatt Sicks will be moving to Friday nights, so they could start to set up a potential WrestleMania 41 match with The Bloodline.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Charlotte Flair to return and wrestle a CURRENT CHAMPION?

The Wyatt Sicks have previously targeted stars like The Miz and Chad Gable who went against their onscreen stablemates or 'family', so they could likely continue the trend by targeting Solo, who betrayed Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, and Jimmy Uso, to form his villainous faction.

While Uncle Howdy's confrontation with the returning 31-year-old star is possible, it is just speculation for now and nothing is confirmed.

What else could Solo Sikoa do on this week's WWE SmackDown?

Expand Tweet

While Solo Sikoa could realistically start a feud with The Wyatt Sicks, that's not the only possibility for him heading into tonight's show.

If the company plans a major gimmick change for him, he could apologize to Roman Reigns and The OG Bloodline and confirm his babyface turn. After that happens, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Jacob Fatu could betray him leading to a civil war that will potentially culminate at WrestleMania 41.

If he plans to continue as a heel on WWE SmackDown, he could lay out a challenge to a top babyface like LA Knight. He could also enter his name for the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match to start things anew.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback