WWE SmackDown Preview: Two big title matches confirmed, huge in-ring debut, Roman Reigns gets revenge against Brock Lesnar

We are hours away from an exciting episode of WWE SmackDown. This week's show has three big matches scheduled for the night, including two title bouts and one massive in-ring debut on the blue brand. Additionally, we expect major developments in the biggest WWE feuds as we inch closer to WrestleMania.

Here, we look at things that might unfold on SmackDown tonight. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#4 Canceled title match from Elimination Chamber rescheduled for WWE SmackDown

The Usos were originally supposed to defend their SmackDown Tag Team Championships against The Viking Raiders at Elimination Chamber last month. However, the match never took place as the champions attacked Erik and Ivar before their title defense could start.

The Viking Raiders returned the favor on SmackDown last week, and their tag team title bout was soon rescheduled for this week.

Tonight, we will finally see the two tag teams battle it out for gold on WWE SmackDown. The blue brand's tag team division desperately needs more competition. This title match could work wonders in showcasing more effective competitors for The Usos as otherwise, we will have to go back to their feud with The New Day.

Jey and Jimmy Uso are unlikely to lose their WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships just yet. However, they are expected to face tough competition on the show tonight, and we hope to see The Viking Raiders booked equally well in their title opportunity.

#3 Sami Zayn puts his Intercontinental Championship on the line

Sami Zayn recently regained his Intercontinental Championship after beating Shinsuke Nakamura. It took him a while and an extended feud with Jackass star Johnny Knoxville, but Zayn made his way through the distraction.

Last week, it was confirmed that he would face Ricochet in his first title defense since winning the Intercontinental Championship for the third time.

Latest backstage reports have hinted towards Vince McMahon finally planning to push Ricochet as one of the top babyfaces on WWE SmackDown. While he might not dethrone Sami Zayn tonight, this title challenge could mark the beginning of his solid push towards the top of the roster on the blue brand – something that fans have wanted to see for a long time.

#2 Ronda Rousey makes her in-ring debut on WWE SmackDown

WWE @WWE



competes on the blue brand for the first time ever against



8/7c FOX THIS FRIDAY on #SmackDown @RondaRousey competes on the blue brand for the first time ever against @SonyaDevilleWWE 8/7c FOX THIS FRIDAY on #SmackDown@RondaRousey competes on the blue brand for the first time ever against @SonyaDevilleWWE!📺 8/7c FOX https://t.co/tKdIup4u69

Last week, WWE official Sonya Deville launched an attack on Ronda Rousey while the latter was distracted in an exchange of words with Charlotte Flair. This led to higher-ups confirming that Deville will have to face the Women's Royal Rumble winner on WWE SmackDown tonight in a singles match.

The two superstars previously clashed in a tag team match at Elimination Chamber. The premium live event saw Ronda Rousey team up with Naomi to take on Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville. The Baddest Woman on the Planet had to compete in the bout with one hand tied behind her back, but she still managed to submit Deville.

Rousey is now set to compete in her first-ever match on WWE SmackDown tonight. She will look to beat Deville to gain momentum ahead of WrestleMania, where she will further challenge Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

#1 Roman Reigns pulls off a swerve to derail Brock Lesnar's plans?

Last week on WWE SmackDown, Universal Champion Roman Reigns and his entourage met with Brock Lesnar to sign their title unification match at WrestleMania. The Beast Incarnate then went on to destroy the security personnel that Reigns had brought with him while The Tribal Chief and the other Bloodline members escaped the ring.

Now, as confirmed, Lesnar is set to put his WWE Championship on the line against an undisclosed opponent at the mega event planned to take place at Madison Square Garden. Could we see Reigns influence the decision regarding Lesnar's next challenger, hoping to derail The Beast Incarnate's plans for the title vs. title match at WrestleMania?

Brock Lesnar was initially expected to face Bobby Lashley in their title rematch. However, the latter was removed from the show after he sustained an injury. It will be interesting to see who will be Lesnar's title challenger, but it won't be surprising to find out that Reigns is meddling with the decision.

A WWE Hall of Famer called an AEW star a bigger a**hole than him. More details here.

Edited by Kaushik Das