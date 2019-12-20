WWE SmackDown preview: Unexpected challenges, new title feud on the cards? (December 20, 2019)

Shruti Sadbhav

What will happen on the Blue brand tonight?

Following a decent TLC pay-per-view, we are gearing up for another episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

From the Blue brand’s side of things, the recently concluded PPV saw the SmackDown Tag Team Championship successfully defended by The New Day while ‘King’ Baron Corbin defeated Roman Reigns once again. Daniel Bryan returned to his old self and attacked Bray Wyatt during the latter’s singles match with The Miz.

This week, some of the ongoing rivalries will look to add a couple of new layers, while other Superstars get engaged in new rivalries. In this article, we will take a look at what might transpire in tonight’s episode of SmackDown. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#1 Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura challenge The New Day in a non-title match

Unexpected challenges for Kofi Kingston and Big E?

After retaining their SmackDown Tag Team Championship at TLC, The New Day are now set to welcome a new challenge in the form of Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro, who will be accompanied by Sami Zayn.

The two teams have met before and it was Kofi Kingston and Big E who picked up the win back then.

Hence, tonight the Intercontinental Champion and the Swiss Cyborg will look to establish themselves as serious contenders for the Tag Team gold on the Blue brand. Needless to say, Zayn's presence will be an advantage for the challengers and he will play a crucial role in earning them a shot at the Championship.

Additionally, The Revival will also look to have their presence felt by assaulting the New Day. We have seen Kofi Kingston standing up to Baron Corbin and we are already aware of Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder’s loyalty towards the King.

